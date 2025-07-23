We all need to speak up over the IDF outrages in Gaza - Steve Cardownie

Relatives of Palestinian child Salem Hussein, 12, killed in an Israeli army bombardment of Gaza, mourn beside his body at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City yesterday. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

I woke up yesterday morning planning to devote part of my column to the atrocities currently being enacted by the Israeli Defence Force (a misnomer if ever there was one) in Gaza when my attention was drawn to a letter in yesterday’s edition of this paper.

Penned by Marjorie Ellis Thompson it eloquently put the case for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. I trust that she will forgive me for quoting her, but I found her letter to be a powerful indictment, both of Israel and the passive politicians who are allowing this to happen.

She refers to footage of a British surgeon, “practically in tears” as he says children in Gaza are being targeted ‘as if it is a game’ where one day they are shot in the head, another day the neck and on yet another day the testicles.

She says that “Yet we, along with the US and Germany continue to aid and abet this 21st century holocaust.”

Israel has embarked upon a programme of state terrorism, leading to a statement from UNICEF’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Eduoard Beigbeder, who said “In total more than 50,000 children have reportedly been killed or injured since October 2023.

"How many more dead boys and girls will it take? What level of horror must be livestreamed before the international community fully steps up, uses its influence and takes bold, decisive action to force the end of this ruthless killing of children?”

Too many people are keeping their own counsel for fear of being labelled anti-semitic, but this has to stop! Israel has used this tactic to great effect for too long.

Criticising Israel’s government is not the same as attacking the Jewish religion, indeed many Jews have also protested against the action that the Israeli state is carrying out in their name.

We all need to speak up!