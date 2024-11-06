We can all do our bit to make our roads safer this winter

Road policing officers out on patrol across our roads to identify those driving under the influence

It would be impossible not to notice that the days are getting shorter and the nights are darker, meaning only one thing – winter is very much on its way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Scottish summers tend to always come with rain, wind (and the occasional snow shower), the coming months are when we anticipate the most adverse weather conditions and for motorists and pedestrians alike, winter readiness is imperative.

If you are a vehicle owner, then please make sure that your car, motorcycle, van or truck is completely roadworthy and suitable for travelling on the road network, regardless of the conditions being faced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undertake a thorough inspection of your vehicle before using it to ensure that all lights are in working order – this includes headlamps, rear lights, indicators, fog lights, sidelights and high beams. All of these are of significant importance when driving in the dark to alert other road users of your presence and intentions when driving.

The condition of roads is also prone to changing based on the weather and so also make sure your tyres are in good condition and have the legal tread depth and inflation, and brakes are functioning properly.

Once you’re confident that your vehicle is road legal, it is important to also ensure that your behaviour behind the wheel does not put others at risk, so please drive or ride responsibly.

Driving to speed limits, or adjusting speeds for the conditions will allow more time for reaction if you face a hazard and have to break suddenly. I also ask that motorists avoid using any devices that cause distraction while driving and that everyone travelling within a vehicle uses a seat belt to prevent injury in the event of an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should go without saying (but I’ll say it anyway), that drink or drug driving will not be tolerated and every day we have Road Policing Officers out on patrol across our roads to identify those driving under the influence. If you are caught driving while impaired or over the legal limit, you will be arrested and the consequences for you, both personally and professionally could be severe. Please don’t risk it.

All road users have a role to play in keeping roads safe and that goes for pedestrians and cyclists too. These groups should make sure that they remain visible at all times when they’re on the road and should always be mindful of everyone else.

I’d ask that pedestrians, where possible, cross roads at designated points and do not attempt to emerge from behind parked vehicles, as this significantly reduces your visibility.

Cyclists must obey the same road laws as vehicle drivers, so please obey traffic signals and signage and ensure you do not risk injury to yourself or others as a result of your conduct while in the saddle.

By taking simple yet effective steps, we can all do our part to make our roads safer this winter.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson, Road Policing Unit