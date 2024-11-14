We can blame all the layers for looking slightly chubbier

Fiona loves a hot water bottle

It sure is getting a bit chilly in the past couple of days. For me that only means one thing – thermal underwear. I know it isn’t something that us ladies normally discuss in public but alongside the other no go areas like menopause and chin hairs, I think it is now OK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I mean everyone is trying to keep their power bills down and what better way than to layer up with warm undergarments.

Last year I discovered thermal leggings and what a joy they were. I mean they do add a bit of chunkiness to your legs but frankly I don’t give a monkey’s. My mother once discussed the benefits of woolly jumpers and tweed for winter wear to one of her grand-daughters: “I may look like the size of a bus,” she said, “but I am so warm I don’t care”. So you can see where I get it from. I have a lovely cosy blanket that I like to spread across my body as I set myself down on the sofa watching television. Unfortunately, the cat sometimes takes possession before I can grab it which scuppers that source of heat. You might think I am kidding, but you don’t mess with Rita the mouse-eater in this home. She’s very fierce and has a cauliflower ear after a fight with the local marauding ginger tom to prove this fact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also like taking a hot water bottle to bed. There have been a couple of problems with this like getting blisters around my ankles which needed manuka honey soaked bandages applied by the nurse in the GP practice on a regular basis. One told me that this is an affliction many of her colleagues see in Scotland – injury by hot water bottles. At least it isn’t as life threatening as lung cancer and heart disease which this country also seems to specialise in promoting through the lifestyle of so many.

Finally, the nicest thing about the onset of winter is the chance to make big hearty pots of soup as well as lovely stews with lashings of buttery mashed potatoes. Yes, as the days when I would think about donning a swimming costume seem so far away, so any thoughts of worrying about the waistline go out the window. And that’s when I can blame all the layers under my clothes for my looking slightly chubbier than usual.