We can't possibly take another 80 years of these Bond villains

A conversation was overheard between Putin and Xi, where the two leaders discussed advances in medical science which could lead to everlasting life (Picture: Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The late great American satirist Tom Lehrer, who died last month, famously gave up his comedy career when warmonger Henry Kissinger won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that “there is no point in satire any more” or words to that effect. Were Donald Trump to scoop this year’s going, Lehrer would be performing cartwheels in his grave. Yet, since taking office in January, The Great Orange Baby has been coveting the prize. If ever there were a sign of the man’s delusional nature, it is this. According to him, he has already solved six wars this year. No, I hadn’t noticed either. Nine months after he claimed he would bring peace to Ukraine in a day, that conflict still rages on due to the Commader-in-Chief doing sod all to end it. As does Israel’s genocide in Gaza, about which Trump has done absolutely nothing either.

However, it now appears he could have created peace between the world’s two largest nations. India and China have now reached a never-before predicted rapprochement due to the President’s swingeing trade tariffs on both countries. Not only that, but they have also got both Russia and North Korea on board, as we saw at this week’s summit in Beijing. Trump must have been suffering serious FOMO as Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un shook and hands and sat down for a chinwag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the summit, a conversation was overheard between Putin and Xi, where the two leaders discussed advances in medical science which could lead to everlasting life. They were reported to be having a bit of light banter about transplant surgery and its potential to increase the human lifespan to 150 years, or even possible immortality. While Trump’s ears must have been burning, the rest of the world were doubtless thinking “we can’t possibly take another 80 years of these two Bond villains”.

Of course, with the advances that China is making in AI, it is possible that Xi could be kept alive forever, while Putin is doubtless hoping that the science that has kept Lenin’s body intact for a century can be improved so that he can still be running his empire as some kind of animatronic robot in a hundred years’ time.

But an AI version of Trump? I have my doubts. No computer yet invented could replicate the utter bulls**t he comes out with on a daily basis. The software would constantly malfunction. Keir Starmer, on the other hand? That would be far too easy. Anybody could build a robot in their garden shed that you could programme to be unable to make its mind up about anything.

Take Gaza, for example. While the Scottish Parliament this week voted to recognise the sate of Palestine, the PM is still prevaricating and saying it’s on his to-do list. On the other hand, Lush are actually doing something about it. Their Princes Street store, which can normally be smelled from St Andrew Square, was closed on Wednesday in protest at the UK Government’s lack of action on Gaza. Things have come to sorry state when a shop that sells bath bombs, rather than real bombs, has a more acute moral compass than the Prime Minister. Give Lush the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.