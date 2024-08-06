We must be vigilant against extremism - Angus Robertson

Lies, rumours and disinformation spread on social media have played a key part in recent violent riots, in which police and others have come under attack by members of the far-right (Picture: Getty Images)

Any dictionary will tell you that a pogrom is a violent riot incited with the aim of massacring or expelling an ethnic or religious group.

That is what has been happening recently in England with shocking scenes of right-wing thugs targeting asylum seekers, immigrants, people of colour, Muslims and others that cross their path.

One of the worst examples of the civil disorder include a rabble trying to burn down a hotel with refugees in it. Media reports speak of terrified hotel staff who stacked furniture against a door as they barricaded themselves against rioters who had smashed their way into the building. Twelve police officers were injured as rocks, fence posts and other missiles were thrown at them.

No wonder law-abiding people are worried for their safety after extremist knuckle-draggers, some with Nazi tattoos, have attacked individuals, businesses and places of worship. We must learn the lessons of history. These are pogroms. They must be stamped out and those who propagate this extremism must be combated.

In Scotland we must be vigilant, even although there haven’t been the same scenes of violence. There are still those who who display symbols of hate and violence. Shockingly a flag was displayed at one game on the opening day of the new Scottish football season with the skull logo of the Nazi SS – the genocidal organisation responsible for the holocaust.

Whether it is symbols of hate, the promotion of racism, intolerance and violence or the feral civil disorder we have seen in recent days – it all needs to be confronted and brought to an end.

Angus Robertson is Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary