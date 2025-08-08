We must confront the rising tide of racism: Online, on our streets and in our politics - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury addresses supporters in

Over the past year, we have witnessed a deeply troubling surge in anti-Muslim hate across the UK. The latest figures from Tell MAMA confirm what many of us have felt on the ground: a sharp and dangerous escalation in online abuse and street-based attacks.

In 2024 alone, Tell MAMA recorded over 6300 verified cases of anti-Muslim hate, the highest since monitoring began and a 165 per cent increase in just two years.

These are not just numbers. They represent women harassed on public transport, families abused in the street, people being targeted simply for who they are.

This hatred is not confined to the streets. It’s supercharged online. Platforms like X have become echo chambers for disinformation, racism and incitement.

Since October 2023, reports show a steep rise in online anti-Muslim hate. Conspiracy theories about Muslims “taking over,” AI-generated racist imagery, and coordinated abuse campaigns now spread with frightening ease, and this rhetoric spills into schools, workplaces and political discourse.

This week, I stood alongside campaigners at Stand Up to Racism Edinburgh to speak out against this rising tide of hatred. Racism has followed me all my life, from the classroom to the campaign trail. That’s why I speak out, because I know what silence costs.

There is no space for racism in Scotland, not on our streets, not in our schools and not in our politics.

The work of organisations like Tell MAMA has never been more critical. For over a decade, they have offered British Muslims a safe space to report abuse, provided support for victims and verified data that exposes how hate is evolving.

As chair of the Cross-Party Group on Challenging Racial and Religious Prejudice, I know we need a coordinated response, stronger tech regulation and investment in education that dismantles prejudice before it takes root.

The data is there. The stories are there. Now, it’s up to us, politicians, educators, communities, to act. With policies and protections, by acting on the evidence, supporting organisations like Tell MAMA and standing firm against racism wherever it appears.

Confronting hate isn’t optional, it’s about justice, safety and the society we choose to build.