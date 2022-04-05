We must keep strong our ties with North America for the good of us all - Angus Robertson

This year this will include the illumination of Niagara Falls in the blue and white of Scotland’s national flag and a major parade through Manhattan in New York City. A whole host of events are taking place to promote Scottish-American/Canadian links including mutual opportunities for the economy, tourism, education and cultural cooperation.This week I am in Canada and the United States representing the Scottish Government to support the historic and enduring connection between Scotland and North America. In six days of official visits I am taking part in events from Toronto to Washington DC and New York City. Canada and the United States are both important countries with proud and strong connections to Scotland. Not only do millions of people in both nations personally claim Scottish heritage, but our economic, educational and cultural ties are extremely important on both sides of the Atlantic. That is why I am meeting with business leaders, political representatives, diaspora groups and cultural organisations.

READ MORE: After the war ends, Scotland should help Ukraine to rebuildWhether it is promoting Scotland’s ambitious plans to tackle climate change, speaking with businesses with interests in the Scottish economy, or discussing modern and sustainable tourism the events around Tartan Day are a huge opportunity. It is also a perfect time to renew friendships and make new friends. From Canadian decision-makers of Scottish descent, to the US State Department as well as White House Historical Association with whom the Scottish Government is hosting a joint Tartan Day reception in Washington DC, we are working hard with friends in North America to strengthen and develop our connections. It is also an opportunity to say ‘Thank You’ to members of the GlobalScot network of goodwill ambassadors and ‘Friends of Scotland’ in Canadian and US legislatures.Tartan Day is relatively new national day in the United States and Canada, made official by a US Senate resolution and in the Canadian House of Commons in recent decades. Delegations from the Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament have travelled most years to take part in Tartan Day attend events to keep our links strong and our develop our opportunities.Throughout the whole year Scotland is well served in North America by Scottish Government Offices in Ottawa and Washington DC and representation across the continent by Scotland Development International. Staff work tirelessly to promote economic and investment opportunities as well as our social, educational and cultural links. They deserve our recognition and thanks, as do all in Scotland’s international network around the world.Tartan Day is marked officially in the United States of America and Canada to recognise the contribution of Scotland and Scots to their countries. It is a great opportunity to reaffirm the deep bonds of friendship, kinship and cooperation between our nations’ and work hard to strengthen them. We should never take this for granted. That is why it is so important to be engaged and play an active part, which is why I am honoured to be representing Scotland in the USA and Canada for Tartan Day.