We must not allow sewage spills to ruin huge city conservation success - Donald Anderson

The news that the Water of Leith is suffering from the discharge of sewage is a serious issue, and only last week I wrote about what a fantastic success the Water of Leith Walkway has been.

It is one of Edinburgh’s greatest achievements and assets. However, despite the transformation of a river where wildlife was largely killed off by its historical discharges by industry – particularly the paper industry, there is still sewage being discharged into the river on a regular basis.

Edinburgh City Council has rightly called for the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) to carry out testing for bacteria, which could easily pose a threat to wildlife and the many people who visit the Water of Leith, not least the hundreds of volunteers who keep it clean.

Volunteers have found wet wipes, sanitary pads and other toilet debris that are getting caught up in riverbank bushes and branches from sewage releases. That litter showing up isn’t the fault of SEPA, that’s down to lazy and inconsiderate people flushing inappropriate waste down their toilets rather than putting it in a bin.

Scotland was ahead of the game in introducing Sustainable Urban Drainage System (SUDS) requirements early in the life of the Scottish Parliament. I live close to one at my home in Gilmerton. For decades this has meant that new housing hasn’t increased the pressure on drainage systems, which has happened in England which has been slow to catch up.

Despite the success of SUDS schemes sewage is still being discharged into our streams and rivers. Solving that problem will need improvements to infrastructure and that is an issue for Scottish Water and SEPA. That will take time and investment, but by measuring the problem you will be better able to understand in order to tackle it.

I hope that the recent cross-party calls from the council are heeded, and that sewage is properly monitored on the Water of Leith. The Water of Leith is a huge city and conservation success. Huge progress has been made in improving the Water of Leith, it’s high time to finish the job.

Donald Anderson is a director at Playfair Scotland and former leader of Edinburgh City Council