We must redouble efforts to stand against hatred

Commemorations take place at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland to mark 80 years since the liberation of the concentration camp. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The 80th Holocaust Memorial Day is a sombre occasion of reflection and remembrance. At this time in 1945 Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp, was liberated, exposing to the world the horrors of the Holocaust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s commemoration brought together world leaders, including King Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The ceremony in Auschwitz featured the testimonies of survivors, whose bravery in recounting their experiences ensures the world never forgets the atrocities of the Holocaust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, while the death camp was liberated by the Soviet army, the absence of Vladimir Putin – who was rightfully not invited to the ceremony – is a reminder that those who have in the past been liberators are not immune from becoming oppressors later. It is a reminder that the pursuit of peace is constant.

Closer to home, we reflect on the life of Jane Haining, the best known Scot to have perished in Auschwitz. Born in Dumfriesshire, Jane’s story is one of extraordinary courage. As a missionary in Budapest, she refused to abandon the Jewish children in her care, and paid the ultimate price. Her legacy as a hero of humanity continues to inspire. Plans are ongoing to instal a Stolperstein, the special brass bricks marking the victims of the Holocaust – in Stockbridge in her memory.

As survivors grow fewer, it is incumbent upon us to preserve their stories and teach the next generations, and to redouble efforts to stand against hatred, wherever it may arise.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary