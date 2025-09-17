We must strengthen rights of crime victims - Alex Cole-Hamilton

Robert and Sylvia with daughter Gail, parents and sister of Suzanne Pilley, leaves Edinburgh High Court after David Gilroy was found guilty of of carrying out the killing of Suzanne by 'unknown means' on May 4 2010

On the morning of 4 May 2010, Suzanne Pilley left her home on Whitson Road in Edinburgh. CCTV captured footage of her going into work before she was killed by her ex-partner, David Gilroy, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for her murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne’s body, however, has never been found and Mr Gilroy has refused to reveal the location of her remains.

When Suzanne’s father passed away in 2019, he died without ever knowing where his daughter was buried. Her sister has spoken about the trauma that she lives with every day, her grief made unimaginably worse by Gilroy’s refusal to disclose the whereabouts of Suzanne’s body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What the parole board need to understand”, she explains, “is that his crimes are still continuing”.

Sadly Suzanne’s case is not unique. In Scotland, the bodies of Allison McGarrigle, Lynda Spence and Margaret Fleming were also never found, their locations never disclosed by their killers.

There can be few more evil acts than a murderer trying to exert control over the families of victims. It’s why Jamie Greene, my Liberal Democrat colleague, has worked tirelessly to correct that injustice.

Jamie has long campaigned for a change to the rules about parole decisions, which would make it almost impossible for killers, like Gilroy, to be released on license if they refuse to reveal the location of their victim’s body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That change has now been successfully incorporated into the Victims, Witnesses, Justice and Reform (Scotland) Bill, but Jamie’s campaign for victim’s rights started long before this bill was brought before the Scottish Parliament.

Several years ago, he put forward his own proposed victim’s law, which contains many of the fundamentals in the bill we now see today. His proposals were borne out of conversations with countless people whose lives have been turned upside down by crime and who have been left traumatised by the failures of the current system to properly safeguard their rights.

Their experiences have motivated him to seek greater protections for victims and their families. Improving decisions about parole is a big part of that.

As well as tightening the criteria for parole, Jamie is calling for the parole board to consider applying exclusion zones in circumstances where an offender is released on license. These zones would keep victims and their families safe by effectively banning a prisoner from certain places while out on parole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By allowing victims to make impact statements in solemn proceedings, Jamie’s proposals would further ensure that the voices of victims are heard in our criminal justice system. That is also true of his proposed victim’s commissioner, an independent advocate who would establish a victim’s charter that set out what victims can expect from every stage of the justice process.

No law can ever bring Suzanne back, or the many others like her. No law can ever cure the pain that families have had to suffer.

But as elected representatives, we must focus on what differences we can make to ease that suffering. And as the Scottish Parliament decides on the fate of the Victim’s Bill later today, I hope we can all recognise the urgent need to improve the rights and experiences of victims in our criminal justice system.