We must strive for better brain tumour diagnosis - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury's members' debate at the Scottish Parliament called for an improved patient strategy for brain tumours

Last month was brain tumour awareness month and I held my members’ business debate at the Scottish Parliament in which I called for an improved Scottish patient strategy for brain tumours. Many patients have struggled with misdiagnosis or their brain tumours going undetected for some time. I’ve heard stories where, after GP trips where brain tumours went undetected, people have had to attend A&E with symptoms, where a scan has sadly uncovered a brain tumour.

These diagnosis pathways must change if we are going to achieve early and successful treatment for brain tumour patients. That’s why it should be a priority to develop new clinical pathways, informed by specialist knowledge and clinical training, to identify brain tumours.

Patient outcomes have changed little in over a generation, which is why we must see urgent investment in developing new diagnosis pathways for patients in Scotland. I thank all my colleagues who spoke about the importance of this in my debate and we must continue this collaborative action. Together we can improve patient outcomes for those in Scotland affected by brain tumours.