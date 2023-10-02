We need a city that works for people and not just cars - Jule Bandel

We are very much at the beginning of our journey, but a WPL is essentially a charge on employers who encourage driving to work by providing free parking. How high the levy would be and who would be exempt from it are still to be confirmed, but the consultation might mean that there are some notable exceptions. We already know that exemptions will be allowed for Blue Badge users and NHS workers, but more decisions remain outstanding, and we need the views of the public to help us make them.Congestion and air pollution has become a “new normal” in most areas of our city. We need to build a city that works for people and not just cars. Some will say that cars are needed on every street for businesses to thrive. This is not true. People want to shop, eat and socialise in places where they breathe clean air and which they can access easily by public transport or by walking and cycling.It is people on the lowest incomes who are the least likely to have access to a car and yet are most likely to suffer the negative health effects of air pollution. A levy will have a positive impact for people, especially workers who come from a low-income background, women, disabled people, older adults, and those from ethnic minority groups – all of whom are more likely to depend on public transport.But as well as the health and environmental benefits, one of the most important parts of the levy is the money that will be raised from it and where it will go.