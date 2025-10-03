We need a national framework for kidney care

More than 600,000 people in Scotland are living with CKD

Everyday across Scotland thousands of people quietly battle chronic kidney disease (CKD) – a long-term illness that imposes a great burden on individuals, families and our healthcare system. However, it is still under-reported and there is a lack of awareness on the issue.

There is currently no national framework to aid those affected. More than 600,000 people in Scotland are living with CKD – over 10 per cent of the population. Access to care and treatment still falls short, particularly as poverty creates barriers and many cases remain undiagnosed.

The Scottish Government should prioritise kidney health because the consequences extend far beyond physical wellbeing. Employment rates are low and missed workdays high among those on dialysis: only 26 per cent of people with renal conditions have a viable job, with 81.6 million workdays lost each year.

A first step to reduce the burden of the illness would be introducing a national framework for kidney care. This would establish clear standards across health boards, with shared goals including early detection, prevention, patient involvement, and appropriate support for children.

As part of early detection and prevention, the Scottish Government should introduce annual testing for those most at risk and make essential medication more accessible. These measures would help slow disease progression and improve quality of life.

I recently met with Kidney Care UK, the UK’s leading kidney patient support charity, and had the opportunity to discuss their work and charity efforts in parliament.

Fiona Loud, Policy Director at the charity, commented: “Every day we hear from people with CKD about how it impacts every aspect of their lives and how a lack of awareness leaves them feeling isolated. These experiences are also exacerbated by poor mental health support and variation in treatment choices depending on where they live.

“Yet we can save lives and improve people’s wellbeing if we identify CKD sooner and provide the right medication and support to help slow the decline in kidney health. Early identification of kidney disease and prevention of kidney failure must be prioritised. A joined-up strategy which reflects lived experience and plans for a better future for people with or at risk of CKD is what we need in Scotland.”

If you’d like to know more about your kidney health, you can check yours today using Kidney Care UK’s online tool. It only takes a few minutes: www.kidneycareuk.org/kidney-health-checker

Foysol Choudhury is an MSP for Lothian Region