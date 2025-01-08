We need a report on the Grinch who cancelled Hogmanay - Steve Cardownie

Hopefully councillors up the road in the City Chambers will call for a report to be prepared on the cancellation of the city’s outdoor Hogmanay celebrations.

Not only were thousands of visitors disappointed, many of whom travelled from afar, but the reputational damage to the city could prove to be considerable if not handled correctly.

What weather predictions were taken into account? Why were the structural preparations left to the day before, Monday, when Saturday and Sunday were relatively clear, as predicted? Who made the decision to cancel? When was the decision made? Was a representative of the city council consulted, if so, who? Was the new leader of the council consulted?

There may well be adequate answers given to questions like these but if matters could have been handled better, then any shortcomings should be identified now in order to avoid any potential repeat - our New Year celebrations are too valuable to the city to be put at risk.

Of course, the political turmoil up in the High Street does little to instill confidence in the current administration’s ability to lead the city into the new year. The Lib/Dems in particular have a lot to answer for. Having refused to play a leading role they have, once again, propped up a minority Labour administration and helped to install an inexperienced leader.

Time will tell if they will have cause to regret their decision but for now their individual circumstances have led them to maintain their position of leading from the back.

One major decision looming on the horizon is what to do with the visitor levy money that is projected to boost the council’s coffers once it is introduced next year. A full council meeting will be held later this month with different groups having different views on how the money should be spent.

The proposed levy of 5 per cent is capped at seven consecutive nights and will apply to hotels, bed and breakfasts and short term lets and is predicted to raise at least £45-50 million a year by 2028/29. Some of the income is likely to be spent on improving the city infrastructure, supporting cultural programmes, supporting heritage and events and public services and more controversially, supporting affordable housing.

Over 4500 people responded to the council’s consultation exercise which closed last month and which is currently being analysed by council officials and will be used to inform councillors prior to their meeting on January 17.

The various political groups on the council will determine their priorities before they squabble over the spoils, but when all is said and done there is no doubt that the levy will provide a welcome boost to the city’s cultural sector, which, after all, is what it was designed to do.

However, how the financial cake is to be sliced by the city council may not reflect what the Scottish Government had in mind when it passed the relevant legislation to allow councils to introduce a levy and could prove to be a source of contention.

The coalition in the city chambers will get its levy spending plans through and, if the new administration leader is true to her word, the SNP and Greens will be given the opportunity to influence matters too - then we can all move on.