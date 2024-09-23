We need real leadership on transport - Kayleigh O’Neill

The George Street project has a lot of competing demands

September 12 was an exciting day for fans of Edinburgh Ciry Council’s transport and environment committee (TEC) – yes, I see you on social media! – as we welcomed new convenor Councillor Jenkinson to the main chair.

On this day we had a light agenda in terms of item numbers, but we looked at two massive city projects that will have a major impact in how people move around and experience the city centre of Edinburgh. The George Street and Princes Street projects respectively have a lot of competing demands and issues to overcome, and that is before we even start discussing the financial situations.

At every opportunity it is vital to push officers and the council on what can be achieved in terms of climate and accessibility justice. If we do not consider these issues now, and really focus on adaptation and management, then the cost of climate chaos and destruction will be tenfold very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is why we need real leadership from Cllr Jenkinson. Upon his appointment, my committee partner Chas Booth and I wrote to him to underline what we expect and want from his time on the committee.

In previous sessions Chas served on TEC under Lesley Hinds who showed courage in pushing through 20mph zones, and Lesley Macinnes who showed determination in pushing through trams to Newhaven. I also want to thank Scott Arthur for his courage in implementing the pavement parking ban across Edinburgh with no additional exemptions.

Already this year Labour has stopped a Workplace Parking Levy and continue to bow to car-obsessed-lobbyists who prioritise business over children’s safety and ability to walk, wheel and cycle freely. We cannot go on as normal, making room for cars and private vehicles when the alternatives are right in front of us if we choose and fight to use them.

There is still time for Labour to change, meaningfully. In my first meeting with Cllr Jenkinson I invited him to join me on a walk/roll along Leith Walk to see what it is like to experience our local transport and environment networks from my perspective. As head of the committee, he must be aware of the issues that disabled people face and, more importantly, understand the action needed to help us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the next few months, the committee will look at supported bus services, school travel plans, the closure of Radical Road in Holyrood Park, rural speed limits, cleansing, coastal defences and much more. There will be many opportunities to make decisions that will help the future of our city and planet. If these opportunities are lost it will only mean harder and more expensive decisions being made in five or ten years’ time.

Kayleigh O’Neill is Green councillor for Forth ward and transport & environment spokesperson for Edinburgh Greens