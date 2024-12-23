The Department for Education has published attainment results for all of the city's schools.

I want to start by saying what a privilege it is to have been appointed as Leader of Edinburgh City Council – and to give you my word that I will do everything I can to serve and support our wonderful city and its residents.

Clearly, my appointment came during, what has been, an extremely difficult time for the council and I want to echo the apology given on behalf of my group at last Thursday’s council meeting. It’s clearly not the circumstances any of us would have expected or wished for.

Looking forward to 2025 – and to the challenging budget decisions that await us in February – we need stability, confidence and consensus. And that’s what I’m committed to delivering as council leader. My approach, as it has been throughout my times as convener of the housing, homelessness and fair work committee, will be to listen, learn and drive positive change.

I am, by my nature, a consensus builder – willing to take on board others’ views, willing to compromise and willing to take the type of decisions that will help the people of Edinburgh – particularly those most in need of our support. My priorities, quite rightly, will be the same; staying true to our commitment of protecting day-to-day services and investing in a fairer, greener future for our city. We’ve made good progress over the first half of this administration – despite the huge pressure on our services and on our budget – but there’s clearly a huge amount still to do. We need our focus to remain firmly on getting the basic services like waste, cleansing and transport right – all of which continue to show signs of improvement under Labour’s leadership.

As I write this today, just two days before Christmas, one in five children in Edinburgh are living in poverty. I cannot and will not accept that. The poverty commission set us six areas for action: fair work, a decent home, income security, opportunities to progress, connections, and health and wellbeing. And, if we are to be successful in getting people out of poverty, we need to address these areas urgently.

Just as we need to fix the social care crisis – funding for which is glaringly absent from the Scottish Government budget. Just as we need to support our parents, carers and teachers. Just as we need to do whatever it takes to beat the housing and homelessness emergency that blights our city.

I want to work in partnership with our amazing voluntary and community sector and, crucially, end the uncertainties that many of them have faced, or are facing. And I want to work with businesses, large and small, to promote job opportunities and fair work.

Following the UK Government’s budget in October, I’m hoping the financial position isn’t as bad as we feared – but there’s no getting away from the fact that Edinburgh’s needs are growing and, as I said above, tough choices are in front of us.

On a more positive note, I want to end by thanking everyone across our council teams, emergency services and other partners who’ve worked so hard in aid of our residents this year. And not forgetting those whose work doesn’t stop over the festive season. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Jane Meagher is leader of Edinburgh City Council