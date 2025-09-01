We need the facts on safe drugs room use

Inside the drugs consumption facility in Glasgow

Last week the Edinburgh Integrated Joint Board (EIJB), which is responsible for health and social care and made up of members from the council and the NHS, considered a paper on consulting on the location of a Safe Consumption Drugs Room (SCDR).

Scottish Government have said that they will not support the establishment of a SCDR unless residents and those living or working in the vicinity of proposed sites are supportive.

Residents in the vicinity of Spittal Street and the Cowgate may be asked whether they support the establishment of a SDCR in the premises currently occupied by the Access Service (Cowgate) or Spittal Street Centre (Spittal Street).

The Thistle SDCR opened their doors in Glasgow earlier this year but there is no assessment of how this has impacted on close neighbours for residents to consider.

The papers only talk about deaths that they predict will be prevented by creating a SDCR. We know that drug deaths have risen significantly this year because of changes in drugs being taken. The composition of these drugs with increased findings of synthetic opioids called nitazenes present in cocaine and heroin supplies.

It is clear that the changes in drug supply are impacting on drug deaths. It is not clear that a drug consumption room will prevent deaths and near fatal overdoses in these circumstances.

Residents were consulted over the establishment of the Access Place when this was opened some years ago and promised that its management would be such that the impacts would be minimal.

This has not been the experience of residents and local businesses who have seen increased visible drug taking, street drinking and anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of the Access Place. This not only affects those who live in the vicinity but also the users of the centre, the majority of whom are homeless but not drug users.

Nowhere in the proposals are the alternatives considered and costed – different types of intervention that propose a path out of addiction. The height of our aspiration seems to be to make taking drugs safer rather than help addicts out of addiction.

It is not fair to residents to ask them their views on this with so little information.

Joanna Mowat is a Conservative Councillor, City Centre Ward