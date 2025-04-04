We need to bring back those cross-generational chats between the lads

Men seem to prefer talking to each other whilst doing something else, like playing darts, snooker or watching footie, says Susan Morrison

My first drink was a half pint of lager shandy, in a pub with my mates. It was our final year at school and we’d all be off to university after the summer. We met once a week and played at being grown-ups with our very pale shandies – probably more lemonade than lager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub is still there, but everyone behind that bar has long clocked off their last shift, so I think it’s safe to admit I was a few months short of my 18th birthday. A few of us were. Those lager shandies were technically illegal, until that magical day when it wasn’t. The pub would surprise you with a birthday cake. The boys got a whole pint, girls got Babycham.

The pub knew all along. Well, they would. The staff and the regulars knew every single one of us. And our parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of those little pubs have since vanished. An old publican pal of mine once told me he thought the disappearance of those wee bars led to the rise of problem outdoor drinking by teens, particularly young men, who wound each other up, with predictable results.

I could see his point. We would never have dreamed of causing trouble. An eye was being kept on us, but an interest was also being taken. Snooker challenges were thrown down by the old fellas, who were easily, oh, I dunno, thirty. They would routinely thrash the cocky wee laddies.

But there were conversations over that table. Men asked lads what they were going to do now, after school, offering advice and suggestions. It’s when I noticed that men seem to prefer talking to each other whilst doing something else, like playing darts, snooker or watching footie.

There’s a lot of talk about the loneliness of young men today. Now, I’m not suggesting that a good old fashioned pub is the answer to a modern male crisis, but it seems to me we need to find a way and a place for cross-generational conversations between the lads again, and if a half pint of lager shandy beside a snooker table helps, I’ll stand the first round.