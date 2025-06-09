We need to get better at listening

Around 1000 people attended a meeting in Gyle Park at the height of the pandemic on plans for a low traffic neighbourhood scheme in East Craigs

Gyle Park in my ward is a fantastic and much-loved community park with a dedicated group of volunteers committed to looking after it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friends of Gyle Park has done great work for the community, from fundraising for path lighting to organising Fun Runs (June 22 if you’re interested!), and I know that many other groups across the city do similar good work.

Friends groups are some of the most frequent visitors to Edinburgh City Council committees too, on issues ranging from commercial park use to bin placement, they attend and make their views known. It’s to the credit of Edinburgh residents that so many groups, not just Park Friends, take such a keen interest in what the council is doing – or not doing. Theirs is a voice that is most welcome in debate, but often only comes to councillors outside their local area once they’re in the committee room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does it say about the day-to-day engagement work of the council that so much gets to committee for final decision-making without these groups feeling they have had their voice heard? Excellent and valued as their work is, community groups aren’t the only voice that councillors should be listening to. The council consults constantly on it’s official platform, yet the number of people who say to me when I go out and knock on doors that the council doesn’t listen to or care about their concerns, is only increasing.

I won’t pretend to have all the answers, but two suggestions spring to mind. Firstly, the council ran a consultation some time ago on residents’ priorities. The responses to that were clear. It all comes down to basic services – bin collections, road and pavement repairs, park maintenance and more. That’s what people are desperate for the council to get right. Secondly, the council must ask questions of itself. Where is our engagement lacking? Where is it difficult to use? Where is our customer service intolerably poor? If residents report an overflowing bin or a vast pothole on their road, when they do get a response? They are too often told it’s been reported by someone else. That doesn’t tell anyone the issue is resolved, and it doesn’t provide any assurance that it will be.

Maybe, if we can get this right, residents and our hardworking community groups won’t have to come to committees in order to feel heard.

Ed Thornley is a Liberal Democrat councillor for Drum Brae/Gyle ward