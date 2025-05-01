We need to prioritise housing spending - Sue Webber

Concers have been raised over the Scottish Government's housebuilding programme

The report to last Friday’s special meeting of Edinburgh’s housing committee contained some grim statistics.

At the end of March, 5426 households were in temporary accommodation, including 3155 children under 16. Of those, 970 households were in accommodation legally deemed unsuitable, including 42 children. Over the past year, Edinburgh Council has failed to accommodate people on 3263 occasions, a 115 per cent rise on 2023-24.

While partly a product of a successful city continuing to attract people from elsewhere, it’s not just council failure but the product of drastic under-funding by the SNP Scottish Government for many years and their policies driving away investors and landlords.

The council response is a freeze on housing allocations until the summer, possibly longer, with only those with the top “gold” priority rating, like a medical need or awaiting hospital discharge, considered for a new council home. All others looking for a flit to be nearer relatives or whatever will need to wait or look for a private rent.

There are no easy solutions, but more in hope than expectation I raised the issue at the Scottish Parliament yesterday to try to jolt the SNP into action.

Despite an acute shortage of affordable housing, Edinburgh doesn’t get its fair share of government resources; it should receive £260 million for acquisitions, not the current £40 million.

I don’t want a return to when the council was the dominant landlord, but if money is available, it should go where the need is greatest. I’m not holding my breath.