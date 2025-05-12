We now need to continue Val’s legacy

Young musicians from Big Noise Wester Hailes performing for council leader Jane Meagher

The death of our good friend and councillor for Fountainbridge Craiglockhart, Val Walker, came as a terrible shock and has left family, friends and colleagues grieving our loss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elected in 2022, Val was a loyal champion for local residents, tireless and genuine in her efforts. She will never know how valued she was, but the kind messages we have received suggest that Val’s commitment was recognised and appreciated by many.

Not only a busy local councillor, Val was also the convener of the Culture and Communities Committee, with a huge remit across theatre, cinema, festivals, parks and public spaces, cemeteries, community halls and libraries and much more. There was an ongoing joke that as a "retired librarian” this was Val’s natural world. She was rightly proud of the fact that that Edinburgh had managed to keep all our libraries open despite severe funding cuts faced by local councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We now need to continue Val’s work and although it is sad for those of us who were close to her, we know she was passionate about the huge variety of culture we have in Edinburgh and would want to continue fighting for it. The benefits of culture to people’s lives is undeniable. From storytelling to dance, from the bustling festivals to the calm of our many museums – culture is for everyone. It is certainly not all opera and Shakespeare, and shouldn’t be considered a luxury reserved for those who can afford it.

Culture is truly alive and well in our communities, and I have been lucky enough to see this firsthand. A group I am delighted to shout about is Lyra, a performing arts organisation for young people based in Craigmillar. Lyra put on world-class music and dance performances, as well as theatre-making and creative industry skills from Artspace, Scotland's first and only performing arts venue exclusively for children and teenagers. Here, children can choose the artists they want to work with, the shows they want to see and the projects they want to create. This is about so much more than performing, young people are supported to become decision makers, a skill that will empower them to take charge of their own lives.

Last week, I had the pleasure of visiting the children and staff at Big Noise in Wester Hailes to see how access to musical instruments changes lives. Children and young people are given the opportunity to learn music after school, creating a community symphony orchestra. Again, this isn’t just about music. Young people are supported to reach their full potential, developing confidence and vital life skills such as resilience, and aspiration. The sense of self-esteem from the children as they performed, some as young as five, was evident and I am confident that they are being equipped to go on to do great things.

We’re also lucky to have the support of the Ed Sheeran Foundation here in Edinburgh. They provide grants for music education in communities, allowing young people to express themselves, improving wellbeing while opening career pathways they’d perhaps never considered. This isn’t just about young people, it‘s never too late to learn to play an instrument. Our own libraries lend out musical instruments suitable for all ages. There is no charge to borrow an instrument, all you need is an Edinburgh Libraries membership card. We also have guides to help you learn to play, as well as a music room to practise in peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The health benefits of taking part in sport are well documented, but nothing is said about the sense of calm in attending an art class or the escapism of the cinema. I know from personal experience, singing at my local choir has provided much joy but also solace during more challenging times. There is much here to be proud of, and I am determined to carry on Val’s good work, ensuring access to culture, whatever this means to you, for everyone.

Jane Meagher is leader, Edinburgh City Council