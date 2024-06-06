We owe our freedoms to veterans - John McLellan

We owe a lot to our D-Day veterans

The D-Day anniversary always reminds me of my first ever chief sub-editor, a lovely man called Ronnie Harris, known universally as Airborne.

​He was also our racing tipster and his column in the now defunct Chester Observer went under his pseudonym, as was common in sports pages until the 1970s. He took the nickname for two reasons, the first being he made a small fortune backing a horse called Airborne which won the 1946 Derby at 50-1.

Apart from knowing the turf, he had been a sergeant in the Airborne Division, a glider pilot who didn’t so much go in on D-Day, but the night before in the advance assault to secure bridges for the incoming invasion. He survived unscathed, but luck ran out with the rest of his colleagues at Arnhem, and he spent the rest of the war as a PoW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He kept his fight jacket, complete with sergeant stripes and Airborne Division insignia, in the boot of his car with the rest of his fishing gear.

I was only 22 when we met, about the same age as he was when he took part in those historic events. Now I’m the same age as he was back then, I count myself extraordinarily lucky to have lived without the conflicts his generation faced, but my goodness what a life he had led before his career had even begun.