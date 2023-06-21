Chief Superintendent Sean Scott

I look forward to working with Chief Constable Farrell to ensure the continued safety of Edinburgh for all of those who live, work and visit the city.

With that in mind, I also want to thank our outgoing Chief Constable, Sir Iain, for his contributions, not only whilst at the helm of Police Scotland, but during his career – a career, which saw him work in various roles within the Capital, including the head of Lothian and Borders Police’s Public Protection Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve had the privilege of working with Sir Iain for many years and am grateful for the leadership and support he has demonstrated throughout his service. I wish him all the very best in his retirement and whatever the future may hold.

On Thursday, June 15 Police Scotland’s Q4 Policing Performance report was presented to the Scottish Police Authority and this information shows that road traffic crimes in Edinburgh have reduced. In addition, there have been 124 fewer casualties occurring on the Capital’s road network.

While this is undoubtedly encouraging, we cannot and will not become complacent in our efforts to improve road safety further and reduce the number of people killed on our roads, a tragedy, which sadly, we have seen rise in comparison to the previous year.

I am also pleased with the reduction in serious assaults, robberies and assault with intent to rob. We continue to target violent offenders and work with key partners to deter violent crime taking place in the first instance. The reduction in assaults is also mirrored in the reduction of assaults on emergency service workers taking place in Edinburgh, with 20 fewer incidents recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continuing to tackle housebreaking remains a priority within the city and while there is an overall reduction in the number of housebreaking and attempted break-ins arising, there has been an increase in the number of domestic housebreakings. However, this figure remains lower than the three and five-year average.

Edinburgh’s dedicated proactive units continue to work alongside Police Scotland’s Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce to disrupt and deter organised criminality taking place in the Capital and regularly conduct enforcement activity targeting those involved in the production and distribution of drugs. As a result, the number of recorded incidents for drugs supply has risen from 299 to 388.

I want to reassure our communities that we will continue to target all forms of criminality occurring in Edinburgh while also offering a range of crime prevention advice to the public so they can safeguard their homes, their possessions and themselves at all times.

Looking forward, Thursday, June 22 sees the return of the Royal Highland Show to Ingliston and we have been working alongside the event organisers and other relevant agencies to ensure this iconic event passes safely and to minimise the disruption to the wider city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will, of course, be some additional traffic on the routes surrounding the Royal Highland Showground over the coming days, so please plan your journeys during this time accordingly and consult our partner’s websites, including City of Edinburgh Council and the Royal Highland Show, for further details.

Our plans and preparations for the Edinburgh International Festival policing operation – Summer City – are also well underway and more details of this will be released in due course.

It is all shaping up to be another busy and exciting summer for the Capital and I want to thank my officers and staff in advance for their hard work, dedication and professionalism aimed at keeping our local residents and visitors alike safe in the coming weeks and months.