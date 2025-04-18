We won’t give up fight for new health centre

Foysol Choudhury visited East Calder with Gregor Poynton MP to meet health centre staff and campaigners

Over the past four months, alongside Gregor Poynton MP and local councillors, I have been working closely with the community in Livingston and the East Calder Health Centre Campaign Group to raise serious concerns about the local health centre.

The message from residents has been clear – our local health services are struggling, and the people of East Calder are being let down.

The East Calder Health Centre is at a breaking point – overwhelmed, under-resourced and unable to meet the growing needs of the community it serves. This is a problem that has been years in the making, as the population of East Calder and the surrounding area has expanded, the investment in local healthcare infrastructure has simply failed to keep pace.

The current waiting list is over 16,000 and residents are struggling to access basic healthcare. Staff at the centre are doing their best under impossible circumstances, but without urgent action this situation will only get worse.

Over £400,000 is required to pay for the initial design phase and complete the business case to put in place all the money required for a new medical centre, but so far the Scottish Government has not stepped forward to provide the funding.

We have been raising this issue with the Scottish Government and NHS Lothian since December 2024, demanding answers and, more importantly, demanding a plan. East Calder needs investment. There needs to be a new, fit-for-purpose health centre that can support this growing community, not just today but for years to come.

The people of East Calder deserve a centre with proper resources and the ability to deliver the care people need when they need it. This is not just about bricks and mortar; it is about ensuring that every person in this community can access healthcare without unnecessary barriers, delays or stress.

The most recent action includes a letter sent to the NHS Lothian Chief Executive in February 2025 urging them to proactively support the development of the business case for the new medical centre and ensure the design stage progresses without delay.

Additionally, a joint letter from Gregor Poynton MP and myself was sent to health secretary Neil Gray MSP. The letter clearly noted that government oversight and direction are essential to prevent further delays or cost escalations. This past week I requested an update on what action has since been taken from the Scottish Government and NHS Lothian regarding the health centre, with only one out of the three questions answered, with little to no information provided to the question that was addressed.

The Scottish Government has a responsibility to step up. It cannot continue to ignore the very real challenges facing places like East Calder. Local people are tired of warm words and sympathetic nods – they need action. Investment in primary care must be a priority, starting with East Calder Health Centre.

The next steps include increased pressure on the Scottish Government with parliamentary questions, continued dialogue with the campaign group and scheduled meetings between NHS Lothian and the Scottish Government. The work will continue alongside the local community, and all those fighting for better healthcare in East Calder. This is not a battle we are willing to give up. The health and wellbeing of our communities must come first – and it is time the Scottish Government followed suit.

Foysol Choudhury is a Scottish Labour MSP for Lothian