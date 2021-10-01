Wedding anniversary reminders can be subtle or obvious, but should be handled with care (Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

We’ve both forgotten in the past. I like to think that marriage to me is such a whirl of fun he just loses track of the time. I forgot our first anniversary, but I did point out to him that I had presented him with his present the month before. It was our baby girl, so I was a little busy.

I know when anniversary anxiety arrives. He starts opening drawers in a manner he likes to think is stealthy. I’ve watched more discreet demolition crews. He’s looking for the wedding certificate to check the date. I hid it years ago.

This year, I waited all morning and not a word was said. This is good. A forgotten anniversary is worth more than a remembered one. Why, I didn’t do the dishes for six months once after he forgot in the 90s.

When I came home, I found a beautiful meal ready for me. He gave me flowers. I gave him my cold. Thirty-two years together. My husband and I, that is, not me and the cold, although it felt like it.

Ah, you newly wed gals, should you hint? Good question. Nice dinner in that new restaurant? Then probably yes, and I suggest you book it yourself. Which is basically you remembering and organising, which, incidentally, you’ll probably find yourself doing for all future anniversaries, Christmases and children’s birthday parties

It could just be with Yorkshiremen, but I learned years ago that subtle hints do not work. Direct is not romantic, but it is your friend. A big red circle round the date on a calendar stuck to the fridge is a good start.

Take care how you hint, if that is your chosen route.

On her anniversary morning, my friend once left a note on the kitchen table saying “Hi! Is there something you want to say to me?”

She got home that evening and he immediately confessed to having had an affair for the last five years with her sister.

There were no more anniversaries.

