Welcome back to the Festival, come and see us - Karen Koren

What will it be like after nearly three years of next to no public performances. Will the audiences come, can we recreate the huge success of past Festivals?The shows are all booked and are on sale. There is an incredible breadth of curated programmes of shows on sale already despite the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society having only just launched their brochure today. This is a little later than in previous years and we were disappointed to see no Fringe sales app this year. The performers are growing anxious that sales are slow. Now is the time for all Fringe producers and particularly the Fringe Society to promote the biggest and best arts festival to ensure audiences come back and see this year's incredible shows. That's certainly our priority over the next few weeks is working alongside our venue colleagues to promote our own shows and our collective programmes on edfest.com too.This year of all years we need to sell tickets to recover from the couple of years of little to no income. It is the venues, performers and producers that take huge risk to bring shows to Edinburgh. The venues by building the venues from scratch, paying staff higher wages and suppliers higher rates. The producers paying inflated accommodation prices. Selected venues have had some Scottish Government help this year which means it will be affordable but what happens next year without any support of this kind. There is a lot to worry about, but it’s back and happening.