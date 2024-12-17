Welcome to Sir Anton​​​​​​​ Muscatelli - Angus Robertson

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli has been elected by the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) as its 48th president

The Royal Society of Edinburgh has elected one of Scotland’s top economists and educational leaders, Sir Anton Muscatelli, as its 48th President.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 1783, The Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) is Scotland's national academy of science and letters. It operates on a wholly independent and non-partisan basis charged with providing public benefit throughout Scotland.

The RSE recognises, supports and mobilises expertise from across academia, business and public service for the benefit of Scotland and the wider world. They engage and connect nationally and internationally to share knowledge and tackle the most pressing challenges of the modern world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Anton’s research has covered monetary economics, central banking, fiscal policy and international trade and finance. He has been a special adviser to the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee on fiscal and monetary policy, and he is currently the Chair of Trustees of the Royal Economic Society and Academic Co-Chair of the International Finance Forum.

As an Italian-Scot, Sir Anton’s appointment is a testament to the fantastic contribution of the international community to Scotland’s institutions.

Sir Anton said: “It is an honour to be elected as President of the RSE. I greatly admire the institution and its mission, and the responsibility of leading it is one I take very seriously.

“Whether through its policy advice work or serving as a forum for having vital conversations about difficult subjects, the RSE has a key role to play in the future of Scotland.”

I also extend best wishes to outgoing RSE President, Professor Sir John Ball.