Welcome to the Gilded Saloon new bar and kitchen - Karen Koren

Inside the new Gilded Saloon

Gilded Balloon have joined up with Paradise Palms and Kelburn Arts to create The Gilded Saloon bar and kitchen with a club and venue downstairs.

Located on 45-47 Lothian Street overlooking Bristo Square and right next to city favourite Paradise Palms, the new venue opened its doors just before the Festival and is now launching its year-round programme of events with comedy, performance, live music and DJs operating seven days a week. Our three businesses have teamed up to create the new space as a joint venture, which will aim to support the creative and performing arts community from across Scotland with gigs, club nights, music performances, comedy shows, pub theatre, spoken word and more, right in the heart of Edinburgh.

The Gilded Saloon will serve up a broad selection of draught beers, including Newbarns Beers, wines and spirits alongside hearty modern pub grub by local chef Tomas Gormley (known for his restaurants Skua and Cardinal).

As a joint venture Gilded Balloon will present a regular comedy show every Friday night alongside lots of Fringe favourites, including Hot Comedy, Lost in Translation, Tartan Table Top, Insane Magic and Short Attention Span Theatre.

We will also be presenting new work by innovative sketch comedians Story Platform. There will be lots more announced soon.

There’s also Latin American dancing on a Wednesday and Sixties on a Sunday.

The Club has been named People’s Leisure Club and Kelburn Arts is programming some great music nights and late-night parties from well known DJs. A great selection of different sounds from Sound of Soul to Disco and much more.

The beautifully designed club by Martin Sweeney has a capacity of 200, private booths and celebrates leisure as a fundamental cultural force, shaping how we congregate and engage with art, storytelling, music and community. Follow their Instagram for more: https://www.instagram.com/peoples.leisure.club/

The Gilded Saloon was first opened in the Cowgate as the ground floor bar that replaced the 369 Gallery when it closed its doors in the late 1990s. The bar was widely used by local performers, comics, poets and musicians before it was destroyed by the 2002 fire, which burned down the whole of the Gilded Balloon and 10 other businesses in the Cowgate.

It is therefore a very fitting homage to our venue that The Gilded Saloon has a new life and we are looking forward to seeing as many of you as possible come and eat wonderful food, drink lovely beers or wine and be entertained.

Follow our instagram for more updates https://www.instagram.com/thegildedsaloon/