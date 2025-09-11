Well it was a marvellous night for a Moonwalk and we made it - Sue Webber

Sue Webber with fellow Moonwalkers, Amanda Beveridge, Shona Black, Carole Mason and Lianne Swadel. Picture: Stewart Attwood

It’s often the little acts of kindness that stick in your mind the longest, and while I doubt I’ll remember too much detail from Saturday night’s Moonwalk, I don’t think I’ll forget the family who came out in dead of night to offer their encouragement.

The night started well enough and in a spirit of cross-party consensus for a good cause, it was good to see my old Labour colleague from council, days, Lezley Marion Cameron, setting us off on our way from Holyrood Park

Me and my EH Moonbabes teammates ─ Amanda Beveridge, Shona Black, Carole Mason and Lianne Swadel ─ had set off from Holyrood Park about 10.47 but after just nine miles I was feeling thoroughly exhausted, my water had run out, and I really thought the 26 miles plus would be too much for me, letting down all those who had sponsored me to raise money for breast and other cancers.

But as we turned into Lauriston Farm Road towards Silverknowes there was a little hand-made sign on the road, saying “Tea and biscuits at No 8”. And sure enough there was a couple and their daughter behind a little table with flasks of tea for the walkers, and I can honestly say it was the best cup of tea I’ve ever tasted.

They were lovely people, and I found it strangely moving ─ I still do ─ so to that family I have to say a big thank you for lifting my spirits and spurring me on. About five hours later, without further doubt or incident, we crossed the finish line at 6.29, a minute inside the target we set ourselves.

To my shame, I’ve never attempted the Moonwalk or anything like it before, but as soon as the request for support came in, I knew I had to do more than just back the event or donate money to a walker. I had to get involved myself.

It wasn’t just because raising money to help cancer sufferers is obviously a worthy cause, but it will be the last one in Edinburgh and having got myself into some shape over the past few months ─ and before anyone asks, no it’s not been with the help of Ozempic or Mounjaro, but the old-fashioned method of burning more calories than you eat ─ I thought it was about time I did.

It was also because one of my friends, who was only in her 40s, died from breast cancer last year and left behind a husband and two children, and in the last few months my mother has been undergoing treatment for lymphoma. She’s halfway through her treatment and thankfully seems to be doing very well.

Everyone will be touched by cancer at some time in their lives and in its 19 years the Moonwalk, organised by the Walk the Walk breast cancer charity, has raised an extraordinary £22 million, which among other things has funded a refurbished operating theatre in the Western General which is much nearer the specialist breast cancer ward.

We managed to raise £3600 and although the Moonwalk might be marching on from Edinburgh, I hope the spirit of Edinburgh women getting together to do something special will live on in the city. Just like my memory of that wonderfully thoughtful family.