We’ll need more than Mrs Hinch to sort this mess out - Fiona Duff

Wilfrid Brambell and Harry H Corbett as Steptoe and Son. Fiona fears her garden is beginning to resemble the comedy duo's chaotic back yard. (Picture: Getty Images)

I sometimes walk into other people’s homes and admire how neat and tidy everything is. Then I return to my gaff and vow to make an effort to organise things better.

To be honest you would think that it is occupied by a bunch of students who have lost all their recycling bins.

There was a time when I could blame the chaos on the children. However, they have all left home but the detritus remains (mind you some of that does belong to them which is another matter altogether).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyway, I have come to the realisation that my husband and I just can’t keep a place looking good and orderly. He is one of those people who thinks that virtually anything that I am about to chuck out might be of use at some point.

We have a huge cupboard under the stairs which is full of bits of MDF, wood, half-empty paint pots and quite a few broken lamps. The garden is just as bad – it actually does look like Steptoe’s back yard and I know that will mean little to some readers, but I shall leave that to your imagination.

Every so often we do book a slot at the council dump and trundle down with a car full of things that we realise we really do not need. But it doesn’t seem to make any space.

I do wonder whether I should employ someone like that Mrs Hinch who could come and sort me out. Mind you, I do fear for her health should she see inside the front door. I imagine her blood pressure would go through the roof and there isn’t a defibrillator handy in case she has a heart attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I suspect anyone who knows about these things would tell me to start in one corner and work my way around until anything that I neither love nor require is in a skip outside. But the sad fact is that I really cannot be bothered to even plump up a cushion never mind try and figure out the best place to put it down.

I occasionally even think that moving would be the best solution. Surely, if I cleared the whole lot out and started afresh that would work. The only problem being that once all my rubbish has gone I would think that it is quite a nice place to live.