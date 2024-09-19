We’ll need more than Mrs Hinch to sort this mess out - Fiona Duff
To be honest you would think that it is occupied by a bunch of students who have lost all their recycling bins.
There was a time when I could blame the chaos on the children. However, they have all left home but the detritus remains (mind you some of that does belong to them which is another matter altogether).
Anyway, I have come to the realisation that my husband and I just can’t keep a place looking good and orderly. He is one of those people who thinks that virtually anything that I am about to chuck out might be of use at some point.
We have a huge cupboard under the stairs which is full of bits of MDF, wood, half-empty paint pots and quite a few broken lamps. The garden is just as bad – it actually does look like Steptoe’s back yard and I know that will mean little to some readers, but I shall leave that to your imagination.
Every so often we do book a slot at the council dump and trundle down with a car full of things that we realise we really do not need. But it doesn’t seem to make any space.
I do wonder whether I should employ someone like that Mrs Hinch who could come and sort me out. Mind you, I do fear for her health should she see inside the front door. I imagine her blood pressure would go through the roof and there isn’t a defibrillator handy in case she has a heart attack.
I suspect anyone who knows about these things would tell me to start in one corner and work my way around until anything that I neither love nor require is in a skip outside. But the sad fact is that I really cannot be bothered to even plump up a cushion never mind try and figure out the best place to put it down.
I occasionally even think that moving would be the best solution. Surely, if I cleared the whole lot out and started afresh that would work. The only problem being that once all my rubbish has gone I would think that it is quite a nice place to live.