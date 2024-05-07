We’ll use opposition role to deliver on climate action - Lorna Slater

Scottih Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

For our part, the Scottish Greens will use our role in opposition to do what we have always done: to work positively and constructively to deliver climate action and build a fairer and more equal future.

That means that we will work with the first minister and his team on an issue by issue basis.

We will support them when they are delivering progressive policies that protect our environment and help to tackle child poverty, and we will push them to go further and raise their ambitions when we think they need it.

We will always stand up for what we believe in, and will put practical action and results ahead of short-term party advantage or political point scoring.

These are the values that characterised our time as part of the Scottish Government, and that will be at the heart of our approach to opposition.

I’m very proud of what we have achieved in government, but a lot of the most important changes we secured are still at an early stage and are on their way to delivery.

From introducing better rights for tenants and rent controls to transforming the way we heat our homes, and from a ban on so-called conversion therapy to the Circular Economy Bill I was leading on and the creation of a new national park.

We remain utterly committed to these policies and will oppose any move away from them or steps to dilute them. Likewise, with a new Climate Bill in development, we will push for it to be as strong and robust as possible, and for it to bring the urgent change that is so necessary.

We will never offer opposition or political chaos for its own sake. No party should.

Scotland needs a period of stable government, and our parliament is at its best when we are all working together for the common good.

There are MSPs who I respect all across our chamber, and, particularly as we mark 25 years of devolution, I hope we can see an increased emphasis on collaboration, delivery and making a difference.

Every day matters, and, with climate records being broken all the time, we need to grasp every opportunity to build a more sustainable future. That is why we decided to join the Scottish Government and is what we will push for every day in opposition.