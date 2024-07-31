Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk I’ve got Day Fever - Steve Cardownie

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and filmmaker husband Jonny Owen are bringing their daytime club event, Day Fever, to Edinburgh

The popularity of “Day Fever” the “daytime nightclub” featured in yesterday’s Evening News comes as no surprise to me.

Long gone are the days where I was happy to stand at a bar, four or five deep, at 2 or 3am, trying to catch the eye of the bartender serving in one of Edinburgh’s nightclub hotspots.

So, an afternoon where a more civilised depth at the bar is accompanied by the sounds of my youth has obvious appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the concept is not new. I well remember all day/night sessions in the Seventies at Frisco’s club in Chalmers Close, just off the High Street.

Every Sunday afternoon Frisco’s put on live music which stretched to 11pm. Having paid your admittance money, the back of your hand would be stamped, verifying that you had paid and were free to enter.

Then you would rush back out into the close and press the back of your hand against your mate’s while the ink was still wet and hey presto, they would then saunter in.

Bands like The Bay City Rollers, fronted by Nobby Clark, Paperchase, Tandem and a host of others would take to the stage throughout the day/night and keep you entertained before you faced the long walk home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around that time, you were spoiled for choice when it came down to which venue appealed.

Another favourite was The International (the Nash) in Princes Street. Entering through the single door by the “Watches Of Switzerland” shop and making your way up the stair you could enjoy performances by Salvation, fronted by Midge Ure, Teargas, who later joined up with the “sensational” Alex Harvey, The Writing on the Wall and many others.

The Cavendish (the Cav) was another popular haunt. Nestled in Tollcross it has had a few names since, Coasters and Clouds come to mind.

Big names used to regularly perform there in the seventies and eighties. Groups, such as The Jam, Ultravox, The Stranglers, The Skids, The Buzzcocks, The Clash, The Ramones, Culture Club and China Crisis, to name but a few. A who’s who of the vibrant music scene at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a typical Saturday night (if you weren’t winchin’ at the time) we used to start off at Oliver’s in Rose Street, on to The Viceroy in Lothian Road and end up dancing to “Disco” music at The White Elephant (later to become Valentino’s) in East Fountainbridge.

I am sure that there must be many readers who could add to the list of the once popular pubs and clubs that used to exist around that time. So, if nothing else, I hope that I may have prompted a nostalgia trip for them at least.

The music genre may be different from that I have referred to above, but Day Fever joint founder, Jonny Owen, summed it up, saying “ It was an idea I got last year, because people of a certain age (politely put) would rather go out in the daytime and finish up at a more reasonable hour.”