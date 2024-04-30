​We’re celebrating 900 years of our glorious Edinburgh history - Angus Robertson

Moderator George Whyte of St Giles Cathedral celebrates the 900-year anniversary of the church and city of Edinburgh

​It’s difficult to pin down exactly when Edinburgh—as we know it—first came to be. Nonetheless, in 1124 King David I introduced a new system of local government into Scotland by creating royal burghs as part of his efforts to reform the nation’s economic and political structures and this seems an appropriate marker.

The sheer magnitude of the history that has taken place in this time is hard to comprehend. Scotland’s capital has seen the rise and fall of monarchies, it has been part of different countries, observed the creation and destruction of religions, war, peace, world-changing inventions, global cultural phenomena, and much more.

This milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on Edinburgh's remarkable journey from its origins as the City of David in the 12th century to its present-day identity as the City of Diversity in the 21st century.

This year, the city will be collaborating with a multitude of Edinburgh organisations, including Historic Environment Scotland, Incorporations of Trade of Edinburgh, Edinburgh Interfaith Association, Museum on the Mound, Royal Company of Merchants of the City of Edinburgh, St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh Local Heritage Network too deliver a wide range of activities and experiences that showcase the rich heritage and cultural tapestry of Edinburgh.

While the official announcement of the programme will take place in July, some events have been announced already, including a school programme designed to engage and educate the younger generation, talks and lectures at the City Arts Centre, an exhibition at the Central Library that explores the transformative impact of David I on 12th century Scotland, and a unique sound installation titled "900 voices" at St Giles Cathedral which aims to encapsulate the voices of various groups and places in the city.

There will also be walking tours that delve into the city's fascinating financial history, uncovering the stories behind its iconic landmarks and institutions.

Our city’s birthday is certainly worth celebrating in style. However, in challenging economic times, it is right that much of the celebration should be about the community groups, charities and organisations doing great work in Edinburgh.

That’s why SNP councillors—and particularly Edinburgh City Centre Councillor Finlay McFarlane—have worked to ensure money is available to these groups.

As a result, the council has allocated £100,000 to an ‘Edinburgh 900 Community Fund’, available to Edinburgh-based community groups and focused on activities or events held within their local area. Each application can be to a maximum of £5000.

There is also a separate civic fund of £100,000 focused on city-wide events with applications led by an Edinburgh-based cultural or heritage organisation. Each application can be to a maximum of £15,000. Both the civic and community fund applications must demonstrate a commitment to the Edinburgh 900 programme aims and themes.

The full criteria and guidance for applications are available on the City of Edinburgh Council’s website. The deadline for applications to the civic fund is 20 May and the community fund deadline is 27 May.