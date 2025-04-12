We're gearing up for a month of monster music gigs this August - Kevin Buckle

Brazilian artist Butcher Billy,'s Chappell Roan Medusa

August was already going to be a stellar month for big names visiting Edinburgh with gigs from Oasis, AC/DC and Sam Fender, so this week’s announcement that Chappell Roan will be playing the Royal Highland Showgrounds as part of this year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions was really the cherry on the cake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chappell had our biggest selling album of last year and is still a top ten album this year with no sign of sales stopping.

By an amazing coincidence the Brazilian artist Butcher Billy, who of course is behind the Waverley Market Taylor Swift exhibition and has a fantastic range of merchandise for sale in Avalanche, had created an exclusive image for us to help celebrate Record Store Day of none other than Chappell Roan, so it couldn’t be better timed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will have a T-shirt and postcard available from today which will be big news for fans of both Billy and Chappell.

Billy is currently working on two very high profile projects so it was very kind of him to take time out to create the new image for us. We have lots of other exciting ideas for later in the year but for now I’m sure this news will keep the Butcher Billy collectors happy.

The Taylor Swift x Butcher Billy exhibition that had already been extended to the end of April is now due to be extended further only this time with a revamp so there will be more exciting news for Swifties very soon.

August starts with Oasis at Murrayfield Stadium and for reasons I’ve not been able to discover after two gigs on the 8th and 9th the third gig is on the 12th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know a lot of fans intend to go to all three gigs and will be spending the best part of a week in Edinburgh, which will be great for local businesses.

There is then a bit of a lull if you can ever describe the middle of August in Edinburgh as having a lull until what may well turn out to be a week of mayhem with AC/DC at Murrayfield on the 21st, Sam Fender at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on the 22nd and then Chappell Roan on the 26th

In particular I’ve already had Newcastle fans of Sam Fender in the shop saying they will be back for the gig and making a short holiday of it rather than just coming up for the day.

As I’ve mentioned before on the business front I’m particularly looking forward to the visit of the AC/DC fans given the wide selection of metal and rock T-shirts we have and the fact rock fans do love buying T-shirts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having said that I’ve stocked up on everything from AC/DC playing cards to drinking glasses in readiness for their visit.

It will be fascinating to see the Chappell Roan fans when they arrive and if they have adopted her style after the experience of the Harry Styles and Taylor Swift gigs.

We now get more people than ever simply in Edinburgh on holiday in August when for so long the month was dominated by the Festivals so when you add in all the month’s gig goers it is going to be one of the most interesting months we have had since moving to the centre.