We’re keeping our Balloon afloat for a 40th anniversary - Karen Koren

It’s hard to believe we’re quickly approaching another season of the Fringe, with Gilded Balloon celebrating our 40th anniversary this August.

In many ways it feels like it’s only been four years not 40, but here we are - three generations of my family now ready to embark on another family Fringe.

My granddaughter Penny will celebrate her second birthday this July, and it feels like she’s the perfect age to start to take in the magic of Edinburgh in August. It’s more important than ever for us to have plenty of family-friendly shows - we need to make sure Penny is entertained this Festival!

We’re looking forward to a family-edition of the ever popular Fast Fringe, which is a great way to sample the Fringe in bite-size chunks and allow the kids to dip their toes in!

Plus, with Bring Yer Bairn, there’s no need to worry about childcare - babes-in-arms are very welcome to this adult-focused comedy show, which means parents don’t need to miss out.

We’re also delighted to welcome children’s entertainers who will inspire some young minds. James Campbell has been a children’s entertainer for over 25 years and we’re excited to welcome him back to Edinburgh Fringe with his show James Campbell’s Comedy 4 Kids: Reducks.

There’s also Woody Clarke, a beloved children’s music specialist hailing from Australia, with his ukelele in tow, for his show Woody’s Bush Cabaret for Kids. Megs Magic Toyshop is also a show that Penny will not want to miss.

For the young ones excited to get back to school, we have some fantastic educational shows to stretch their brains while having fun.

A.L.Ex & the ImproBots: How to Train Your Robot is science theatre merged with comedy for all ages, while science broadcaster and author Mark Thompson returns with his acclaimed Mark’s Spectacular Science Show.

It’s a beautiful thing to watch your kids grow up and discover their passions, which is why we really wanted to make sure this year’s programme caters to all ages, as a family business ourselves.

I’m sure you’ll spot us with Penny at many of these shows and we hope you’ll be joining us with your families as well.