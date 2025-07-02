We’re putting our kids in the picture for a bright future - Mairi Creanor
We are committed to making the North East a safer place, not just through enforcement, but through partnership, prevention and hope.
Since my last column, we have been focusing our efforts on improving a number of aspects, such as community engagement, reducing violent crime and addressing antisocial behaviour.
High-visibility patrols, intelligence-led operations and targeted interventions all form part of this approach. We are continuing to work with City of Edinburgh Council, housing associations such as Places for People, youth workers and residents to create long-term, sustainable improvements.
A major part of our strategy is supporting young people before they become involved in crime and diverting others away from criminality. Our School Link Officers and peer mentors work closely with teachers, pupils, youth organisations and private businesses to offer positive alternatives for young people.
Constructive relationships are vital to build trust and help young people navigate towards better futures.
Recently, officers from the Craigmillar Community Policing Team took part in the Sky Up Academy event with pupils from Holyrood High School. During this event, the pupils put together a six-minute news bulletin, which covered issues surrounding underage drinking.
I was delighted to hear of how engaged they were and I want to say well done to the young people who stepped out of their comfort zone and took part.
Special thanks go to Places for People and the Community Alcohol Partnership for funding the event and to Asda based at The Jewel for providing lunches.
Projects like this help us build meaningful and lasting dialogues with young people, which in turn can provide us with earlier intervention opportunities.
One of the most powerful tools we have is local knowledge. We are involved in regular community meetings and activities, carry out patrols in both uniform and plain clothes and engage with residents to make sure they feel heard and valued.
In partnership with Places for People, we recently conducted a survey of every household in the Hays area to gather information about what matters most to the community and what we can do to tackle the root causes of crime to build stronger and safer communities.
I would encourage all readers to report relevant information to the police, Crimestoppers (anonymously) or third-party reporting site so that we can develop this knowledge.
The North East of Edinburgh deserves to thrive. My team and I are proud to stand alongside our communities, not simply as law enforcers but as neighbours, partners and supporters of a brighter future.
Chief Inspector Mairi Creanor
Local Area Commander, North East Edinburgh
