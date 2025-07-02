We’re putting our kids in the picture for a bright future - Mairi Creanor

Places for People Scotland supports innovative underage drinking awareness project

Our communities are full of vibrant, resilient people who care deeply about where they live. Like many urban areas, we are not immune to the complex issues surrounding crime and antisocial behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are committed to making the North East a safer place, not just through enforcement, but through partnership, prevention and hope.

Since my last column, we have been focusing our efforts on improving a number of aspects, such as community engagement, reducing violent crime and addressing antisocial behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High-visibility patrols, intelligence-led operations and targeted interventions all form part of this approach. We are continuing to work with City of Edinburgh Council, housing associations such as Places for People, youth workers and residents to create long-term, sustainable improvements.

A major part of our strategy is supporting young people before they become involved in crime and diverting others away from criminality. Our School Link Officers and peer mentors work closely with teachers, pupils, youth organisations and private businesses to offer positive alternatives for young people.

Constructive relationships are vital to build trust and help young people navigate towards better futures.

Recently, officers from the Craigmillar Community Policing Team took part in the Sky Up Academy event with pupils from Holyrood High School. During this event, the pupils put together a six-minute news bulletin, which covered issues surrounding underage drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was delighted to hear of how engaged they were and I want to say well done to the young people who stepped out of their comfort zone and took part.

Special thanks go to Places for People and the Community Alcohol Partnership for funding the event and to Asda based at The Jewel for providing lunches.

Projects like this help us build meaningful and lasting dialogues with young people, which in turn can provide us with earlier intervention opportunities.

One of the most powerful tools we have is local knowledge. We are involved in regular community meetings and activities, carry out patrols in both uniform and plain clothes and engage with residents to make sure they feel heard and valued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In partnership with Places for People, we recently conducted a survey of every household in the Hays area to gather information about what matters most to the community and what we can do to tackle the root causes of crime to build stronger and safer communities.

I would encourage all readers to report relevant information to the police, Crimestoppers (anonymously) or third-party reporting site so that we can develop this knowledge.

The North East of Edinburgh deserves to thrive. My team and I are proud to stand alongside our communities, not simply as law enforcers but as neighbours, partners and supporters of a brighter future.

Chief Inspector Mairi Creanor

Local Area Commander, North East Edinburgh