What do I want to be when I grow up? An old age pensioner - Susan Morrison

AT some point in your life people stop asking what you want to be when you grow up. It's in your twenties, I think.

You’ve got a job, hopefully, and folks just sort of assume that’s what you always wanted to be. It’s generally not.

Trust me, no office night out was complete until Mark from Sales had bored the assembled company by droning on about his long-ago appearance as an extra on ‘Crossroads’. Non-speaking, you understand, but Noelle Gordon said he could have gone far if he’d stuck in at the acting game. Well, far away from her, at any rate.

With our white hair and wrinkles no-one asks us what we're going to be when we grow up. We’ve grown up and old, and now the government is going to give me a pension. They’ve sent me a letter asking to apply.

That took me aback. I didn’t realise there was a selection process. I panicked slightly. Virtually all my interviews were complete car crashes. No idea how I got any sort of a job.

Back then they’d ask me ‘what did I hope to be doing in five years' time?’ I’d launch into the most appalling waffle about career trajectories, learning curves and ‘folding step-ladder management progression’.

I’m quite proud of that last one. The interview was going so badly that ‘no comment’ would have been a better answer than most of the clap-trap I was wittering on about. I’d blabbered it out in a moment of utter blind panic.

The three-man panel blinked in surprise at the term. Two of them wrote it down. No-one asked me what it meant.

You can bet your bottom dollar that one of those suits used it on a slide detailing a management restructure for the entire West Midlands distribution operation.

These days I’d just answer ‘breathing.’

Turns out, the government just meant I had to log on and answer a few simple questions. Well, I suppose they’d needed some details, like which of my off-shore accounts I wanted this humongous government largesse unloaded into. But just why they wanted to know when I got married seemed a bit odd. Yes, back in the day there were different pension arrangements for single and married people, but not now.

This, of course, triggered a shouting match between him and me, because I can't remember which year it was. Oh, it wasn’t a rancorous free and frank exchange of views in any way. It's just that shouting is now our preferred mode of communication.

He’s downstairs measuring things and I’m upstairs telling him what to measure. Shouting questions downstairs even quicker than texting him.

Application completed and His Majesty’s Govern-ment confirmed that they will grant me a pension, a tad later than expected.

Gee whizz, good sirs, let me gratefully tug my forelock for the shiny silver sixpence you’ve flung my way. Hold on. Part of every pay cheque of my working life went into that pension. It’s my money!

And so, young people out there with dreams of space travel, high finance and cutting-edge medicine, when anyone asks you what you want to be when you grow up, say ‘pensioner’, and fight hard to make sure there is one waiting for you at the end of your working life.