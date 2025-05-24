When did we all start paying other people to do our washing?

Launderettes aren't easy to find in Edinburgh these days (Photo: Adobe)

Here’s a question – when did you last have to use a launderette in Edinburgh? It’s not easy finding one these days.

When I first moved here in the late nineties there was a place at the foot of Broughton Street which had a cafe next door called The Lost Sock Diner where you could get a very good breakfast while you waited for your machine’s cycle to complete. Sadly no longer there.

When our washing machine packed in last week, I set off in search of somewhere to wash the contents of an ever-growing laundry bag. First up was my local washerette which I last used over ten years ago. At the time it was managed by an older woman straight out of central casting. She was like a Scottish Dot Cotton, and had the throaty tones and cracked complexion of a 40-a-day smoker. Despite the fact that I was in my fifties at the time, she still called me “son”.

I used a couple of laundromats in Australia last year, which were operated by contactless payment, and the soap was automatically dispensed, negating the need to take washing powder and a fistful of coins. I expected this place to have similarly moved with the times. No such luck.

Sadly my throaty pal is no longer there, but the facilities themselves have not changed in a decade-and-a-half. The machines are still coin operated. Or, would be, if they were available. Dot’s successor, a young Eastern European woman, informed me that all the washers were out of order apart from two that were booked for service washes and pointed to a huge pile of bags of washing, indicating that these were all in front of me in the queue. If the place hadn’t been so shambolic, I’d have suspected they were laundering more than clothes. I tried another place nearby, and they had such a similarly long backlog of service washes that it was impossible to do my own laundry. I know this is Edinburgh but when did we all become such a bunch of ponces that we pay other people to do our washing?

Thankfully, there is a happy ending. Our washing machine is now fixed. The Hotpoint repair man was able to come on Wednesday. Disappointingly, he didn’t call me “son”.