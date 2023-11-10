​When the going gets tough, call for Susie McCabe - Karen Koren

​It’s been a bit of a week, our Big Fab Comedy Show started on Tuesday at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen. ​Sadly our headline performer Kiri Pritchard MacLean was unable to perform as she had a family bereavement. We were very lucky to be able to replace her with the wonderful Susie McCabe.

Susie McCabe

Susie has just finished being a contestant on Richard Osman’s House of Games and is known for being hilariously down to earth.

Tonight the show is in the Whitehall Theatre, Dundee with the same line-up. Tomorrow, however Susie McCabe was not available to do the show in Galashiels, Volunteer Hall, so the line-up will be Jay Lafferty hosting with Connor Burns, Joshua Bethania, Marjolein Robertson and headlining is Sarah Keyworth. Susie will headline again at the Corn Exchange, Haddington on Saturday night.

The next set of Big Fab Comedy Shows will be in March next year with a brilliant line up with Maisie Adam headlining.

Katy and I were at the press night of Disney’s Aladdin at the Playhouse Theatre the other night, which is well worth going to see.

The beloved Disney cartoon being made into a stage show was interesting. There were a lot more songs that didn't feature in the movie and parts resembled a panto – but with a better set, costumes and dance numbers.

The Genie played by Yeukayi Ushe was stunning with his spellbinding number “Friend Like Me” and incredible choreography.

The diamond in the rough Aladdin (Gavin Adams) and Princes Jasmine (Desmonda Cathabel) were perfect together and their magic carpet ride while singing “A Whole New World” worked, even though we now know how they did it.

In all it was a great night out, except Katy was disappointed there was no Abu (Aladdin’s cheeky monkey) nor Princess Jasmine’s pet tiger.

On Monday Katy and I went to the BBC recording of the final of The BBC New Comedy Awards, which was hosted by Rosie Jones.

There were six finalists who were all definitely strong stand-up comedians who have a bright future. Filmed in front of a full house at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow. Head judge Josh Pugh was joined by fellow stand-ups Zoe Lyons and Darren Harriot.

