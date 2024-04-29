When the going gets tough, the tough go shopping at Uniqlo - Susan Dalgety

Hundreds of shoppers queued on Princes Street in Edinburgh hours before the opening of Scotland's first UNIQLO store.

Some background for those sensible readers, who – unlike your columnist – do not waste precious time daydreaming about the perfect pair of trousers.

Uniqlo offers well-designed and, crucially, very high quality clothing at affordable prices. Think the Gap twenty years ago, or Marks and Spencer now, but with an edge.

Young people will flock to Uniqlo’s 1450 square foot store, but its LifeWear range is perfect for all ages and all shapes, as I can personally testify.

A Uniqlo navy summer dress I bought last year for less than £30 attracts compliments whenever I wear it. And I have three pairs of the same navy trousers, which I will wear until they fall to bits.

Why? Because they fit my pear-shape like a glove, are hard-wearing and can be dressed up or down. Oh, and they cost less than £20 a pair.

During lockdown, the Uniqlo website was one of my favourite places to go when I was feeling down. I didn’t always buy the stuff I put in my basket at one in the morning, but I did probably buy more than I needed.

I have a floaty yellow dress that I wore once to a special lunch at the Ivy on the Square which I have never found a reason to wear again, but it makes me smile whenever I see it hanging in my wardrobe. And who knows, we may get a sunny day this summer.

I was tickled when I read that it was a growth in online orders from Scottish customers during Covid that encouraged the retailer to open their Edinburgh outlet, chuffed that I had helped bring my favourite clothing brand to my city.

But their new store is so much more than somewhere for me to flex my overdraft. It is a huge boost for Princes Street.

The site they have moved into, the former BHS store next to Jenners, has been empty for nine years, and until last week was a constant reminder of how far Princes Street had fallen.

In recent years, the once great street, with the most magnificent views of any high street in the world, was a shadow of its former glorious self.

Serious shoppers migrated to George Street, then St James Quarter, leaving only a handful of top brands on Princes Street, languishing next to empty shop fronts or souvenir shops.

Uniqlo’s vote of confidence in Princes Street is great news, not just for serious fans like me but for the whole city.

And it is proof, I hope, that people still want a ‘real life’ shopping experience as well as buying online.

I love the convenience of purchasing basic underwear while watching mindless TV, or scooping up a bargain on Vinted, but nothing beats the thrill of spending time in a thoughtfully designed shop full of items that are as affordable as they are lovely.