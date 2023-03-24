News you can trust since 1873
When these two top cooks go to war it's like stags in heat round my house – Susan Morrison

There are two very accomplished cooks in this house. Neither of them are me.

Susan Morrison
By Susan Morrison
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 2 min read

I have been known to cook, in the same way that Donald Trump has been known to be a president. It happened, but let’s move on.

My son peruses cookery books. He knows how to read them. He’s like an Egyptologist reading hieroglyphics. I see two terrible dangers on those glossy pages. One, I can’t understand a word, and two, those photos are lying. I’ve fallen into that terrible trap before. A side-by-side shot of my cooking looks like Cordon Bleu next to Chernobyl.

He will select a dish, then I am presented with a shopping list of ingredients with weights in brackets, which I do not understand. I never went full-on metric, you see. It’s why I weigh myself in kilos. I don’t actually know what it means, so I don’t know how fat I am.

My husband is more of a ‘well, that’s what the recipe says, but what happens if you bung in half a bottle of chilli sauce’ kind of a cook. Perhaps not a good approach for a Victoria sponge, but it gives the old British casserole a fair old kick.

Now, you’d think this is a recipe for a great life for a non-cook, but things sometimes come to a head when they both want the kitchen. You have what is basically a turf war over the hob. No, I don’t know what that is.

It can get, well, heated. I was reminded of this whilst watching Attenborough the other night. Excellent programme, as ever. He was introducing us to the age-old story of battles for supremacy. A mighty old stag and a younger one were having a right set-to in a Highland river, knocking lumps out of each other. The old stag won and did a bit of victorious bellowing.

He does that, when he wins, my husband, only he clears his throat in a very Yorkshire way and rattles the frying pan. But for how much longer can he protect his kitchen territory from the young buck, eh?

Red deer stags lock antlers to determine which one gets to use the oven next (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
