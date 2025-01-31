A boy is fitted with his new school uniform at Aitken and Niven, George Street in Edinburgh in August 1983

My school uniform had just the touch of the military about it. We had to wear a blazer. In our case, it was a black one. It would be bought in your first year from C&A on Argyle Street.

They had an entire row of them stretched out along the sales floor, graded in size. It looked like a sort of giant growth chart. You’d be marched smartly along, starting at the smallest sized end, and then stop next to the blazer that most likely fitted you.

And then you’d be nudged a few steps along to the bigger size. Yes, the shoulders went halfway to your elbows, and the sleeves went a lot further than your arms, but no matter. You would grow into it. We did. And usually passed it.

Between the ages of 11 and 18 I had only two blazers. I started school looking like something from the Ant Hill Mob and left bearing an uncanny resemblance to a St Trinians hoyden.

Handy piece of kit, a blazer. Big pockets for toffees, erasers, pencil sharpeners and random bits of stuff like pictures of Donny Osmond. It was even quite warm. Well, it was usually made of wool.

The only downside to that was rain. When they got wet the entire school stank like drookit dogs.

We even wore ties. To this day, I can still tie a nifty knot, a skill that seems fast vanishing, along with handwriting.

The uniform was a useful thing. Everyone wore the same clothes. You were quickly identified if you got up to no good outside the school walls.

Back then, it wasn’t particularly expensive. Those blazers were virtually indestructible. The only “branding” we had on them was the school badge with the school crest and the motto, “Virtute Crescam”. We could translate it back then. We did Latin. No idea why.

Your good clobber waited at home, those platformed shoes, flared trousers and the massive collared bri-nylon shirts.

By the time my children went to school I couldn’t help but notice that the uniform had become simpler, and yet more expensive. Polo shirts are much easier to wash than the nylon school shirt, and they don’t need ironing. A sweatshirt is, I suppose, warmer and more comfortable than the blazer. And a pair of sturdy trousers for girls as well as boys is a much more sensible option than the grey skirts we had to wear.

But where we only sported the single hand-sewn badge, virtually everything had to be badged up, including, bafflingly, the polo shirts and weirdly, the sports kit. In my son’s entire school career, I think he only removed his sweatshirt once, and only then under duress.

Everything had to be sourced from one particular shop, now no longer with us. Doesn’t surprise me. Let's put it this way, they adhered to the old ways of Scottish customer service, where those spending money in the shop were considered nuisances and fools.

The news that the council has had a rush of blood to the head and are letting parents buy their uniforms from wherever they can get good tough polo shirts and PE kit is therefore very welcome.

You don’t need fancy badges embroidered over all the gear. Stick an iron-on badge on a warm hoodie and it’s still a good school uniform. And cheaper.