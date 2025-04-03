When writing ‘the blonde guy from EastEnders who was married to what’s her name’ won’t cut the mustard

A couple of years ago Fiona was invited to join a pub quiz team

A couple of years ago I was invited to join a pub quiz team. Every couple of weeks on a Wednesday we meet at The Antiquary Bar on St Stephen Street, which I think has been there for a few hundred years.

There’s a good menu and the drink prices aren’t off the Richter scale. It is nearly always full, every table taken up with keen quizzers… and then us. We are quite a mixed bunch, all having had very different career paths which should make us strong, although to be honest that is rarely the case. However, over the time I have realised a thing or two. First I am hopeless on flags – what colours are on those belonging to which country (apart from Switzerland, Sweden and the British ones I am not sure I could say what any others comprise) and geography in general. I should have paid more attention to Mr McVean, the angry teacher who strode around the room terrifying all the pupils.

On the other hand I am quite good on popular culture, most surprisingly music. I don’t tend to listen to a lot but my first husband, as well as the current one, are fans so obviously by some sort of osmosis some knowledge has seeped into my brain. I also probably watch too much television which coupled with a love of gossip and showbiz tittle-tattle means that I know a lot about celebrity questions. Of course, with my memory getting worse writing “the blonde guy from EastEnders who was married to what’s her name” ain’t going to get me any points.

The other thing is that if something pops into your head it is definitely worth writing down. During our last session there was a question about Olympic medals. The only man on our team said "probably somewhere like Liechtenstein”, whilst we tried to work it out and finally putting Norway as our answer. And yes, it was Liechtenstein. There’s something I will keep in mind in case that question ever comes up again.

Last Christmas I decided to hold a quiz for my family after lunch. It’s quite difficult to come up with the questions as well as word them properly, as I discovered when people kept asking what some things actually meant. Next time I shall leave it to the professionals and just enjoy my wine.