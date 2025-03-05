Where is the safest place to be in the crazy age of Trump? - Fiona Duff

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin next to US First Lady Melania Trump

I doubt that many of us have ever been in a situation like this before. I mean two of the biggest, strongest countries in the world are being run by a couple of men who are stark raving bonkers.

It is obvious that for some deluded reason, Donald Trump looks up to Putin in a way that is unlikely to be reciprocated.

While The Donald makes his mad declarations each day, I imagine in the Kremlin they are deciding what they are actually going to do with Norway and Alaska when they get their greedy little trotters on those valuable bits of land. If my mother was still alive I could have asked her what it was like in 1938 when Hitler’s troops were goose-stepping around Europe and anyone of a particular religion being incarcerated.

Mind you, she would only have been about 10 at the time, so was probably more worried about whether her arithmetic homework was correct. Of course, it is unlikely that the POTUS studied much at school, so I don’t suppose he looks back at history to see what awful things can happen.

Instead, he takes a nod from that third nut-job, Elon Musk and does whatever keeps his ‘First Buddy’ onside. The thing is, one starts to wonder what precautions we should be taking. Where is the safest place to be?

To be honest, Edinburgh itself is probably quite safe – not much happens here that an enemy would want to destroy. There’s no ship-building and no armament factories.

Then again, somewhere like Tiree might be a better bet, although with the state of CalMac you would have to wonder if not only could one get there, but would you ever be able to leave, apart from windsurfing back to the mainland. Should I be stockpiling baked beans and tins of soup? That’s what the aforementioned mother did when Brexit happened. Mind you she was in the early stages of dementia at the time so probably not the best lead to take. There are other problems as well – I have two daughters living in London. With the way that property and rent prices are down there they don’t live anywhere near the centre of the city so might escape any fall-out.

My nephew is getting married in a few weeks. I am still wondering if it is worth splashing out on a new pair of shoes.