Whether convener stays or goes, housing crisis remains - Susan Dalgety

Affordable housing in Edinburgh is in great demand but still out of the reach of many people on average incomes

Edinburgh's embattled housing convener, Councillor Lezley Marion Cameron is right when she says that the Scottish Government's £13.8 million boost for affordable housing in the city is not enough.

The Capital is set to receive double its share of the government's "voids and acquisition" fund, bringing its total funding for affordable housing in this financial year to nearly £74 million.

On paper that looks like a substantial investment towards meeting Edinburgh's housing emergency, but Cllr O'Brien says it is still not enough. The council's housing strategy estimates the city needs up to 35,000 additional affordable homes over the next decade to meet demand.

Far too many people are being forced into expensive private rented accommodation. Nearly one quarter of the city's homes are in the private rented sector, compared to 13 per cent across the rest of Scotland.

Many of these will be students and young professionals not ready or unable, to enter the city's expensive housing market, but the majority will be Edinburgh folk who will never be able to buy a family home.

The most recent government statistics show the average house price is £296,000, with the average rent sitting at £1397. Just writing these numbers makes my eyes water.

The median salary in Scotland, including part-time workers, is around £30,000 a year, which is about £2000 a month take home pay. The monthly payment on a 25-year mortgage for a typical Edinburgh home is roughly £1600. Do the maths.

This is why our city needs more social rented housing, whether it is void houses and flats brought back into use or new homes built as part of a private development

Cllr O'Brien got herself into trouble recently with council leader Jane Meagher when she criticised the city's requirement for 35 per cent affordable housing in new developments. She claimed, perhaps with some justification, that this was putting off private investors.

Cllr Meagher immediately slapped her down, and demanded her resignation as housing chief for speaking out against the Labour administration's stated policy.

In a show of spirited defiance, Cllr O'Brien refused to go, but her fate remains uncertain in the run up to this week's council meeting on Thursday.

Whether she stays or goes, Edinburgh's housing crisis remains. There are many complex issues at play, it is not just about money. There are not enough skilled construction workers around to service a house-building boom.

The city is good at churning out university graduates, but less keen, it seems, on training the next generation of plumbers, electricians and joiners.

The planning process is deathly slow and developers seem to prefer the high return on purpose-built student accommodation to that of affordable homes. The city has 22,000 student bedspaces, compared to only 7000 20 years ago.

Our universities are crucial to our city's economy, so it is only right that we provide housing for students. But, unlike construction workers, NHS staff and other key workers, most students will not make their permanent home here.

If we can build homes for students at a phenomenal rate to meet demand, then why can't we build enough affordable homes for Edinburgh's permanent residents?