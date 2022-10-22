Who needs Mary Berry-style skills? Printed birthday cakes are fab! – Hayley Matthews

Monster trucks are go for Hayley's son's birthday cake (Picture: Tim Defrisco/Getty Images

He's wheel daft at the moment and basically loves anything that can be classed as a vehicle. So with me not being known for my Mary Berry marvellous baker skills, I stopped by Asda to do a printed cake.

I had several pictures all ready to go with Paw Patrol vehicles, pictures of my son eating ice cream and loads of family pictures to make a big collage all ready to print on a huge cake. I'd been at the machine for a good 20 minutes when the system completely froze. I'd literally hit the finish order button when it all went belly up.

So starting again, and under the pressure from a queue behind me, I carried on with my Paw Patrol monster truck picture. Pleased with my design (that would make even Tony Hart envious, if you don't know who he is ask your grandad!), I handed the cake and design over to the master baker to be printed.

Ten minutes later, the poor guy, just about in tears, told me he couldn't give me the cake because of copyright regulations. He genuinely looked devastated as he'd already printed it. So it was back to the drawing board, this time with a picture of my son sitting in a monster truck with no cartoon characters and it looks amazing.