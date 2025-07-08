Why are heavily polluting buses still allowed on city streets
By Donald Anderson
Published 8th Jul 2025, 06:58 BST
One of the things I find difficult to understand in a city with low emission zones is why we allow some of the most heavily polluting vehicles onto our city centre.
There’s been a huge debate about the low emissions zones, and everyone had the opportunity to have their say after which the proposals were implemented.
Clean air hasn’t happened overnight. I well remember a friend telling me about a car trip with his mum and dad back to his home just off Leith Walk in 1950s Edinburgh. Such was the pollution in those days that his mum had to open the door to check where the pavement was, so that they could park safely.
We’re much better placed these days. Indeed, Edinburgh hasn’t just dumped the “Old Reekie” tag, our air quality has been completely transformed. In November a survey by Autotrader concluded that Edinburgh had the cleanest air of any city in the UK.
Old cars can’t come into the city without paying for the privilege, but commercial vintage buses face no similar restrictions. I understand why we would want to make vintage cars exempt. After all an occasional day trip by someone in a vintage car is neither here nor there, and they’re lovely to see occasionally.
However, tour buses are commercial enterprises, and they run seven days a week in the city, so the environmental impact won’t be negligible. There are plenty of modern buses on the market that have very efficient engines and there are now plenty of electric buses on the market too. There are plenty of buses that have been converted, so that could happen too.
We all want to see more jobs and benefits from Edinburgh being such a successful tourism destination. But we all want to breathe cleaner air at the same time. We all want to preserve our historic buses and perhaps a historic bus tour should be like a steam train trip, one of those rare treats to be savoured. Surely, it’s time that all commercial tour buses in the city centre operate by the same rules?