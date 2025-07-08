Why are heavily polluting buses still allowed on city streets

Old cars can’t come into the city without paying for the privilege under the low emission zone, but commercial vintage buses face no similar restrictions Low Emission Zone signs in place with six months to go Official road signs are being installed on the boundary of Edinburgh's Low Emission Zone (LEZ), with six months until enforcement begins. The signs, which are being used in the four Scottish cities with city centre LEZs, will inform drivers they are driving within the zone. In Edinburgh, additional '˜warning signs' will tell drivers that Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) will not be issued until 1 June 2024 and only to the most polluting vehicles. On Wednesday, Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Scott Arthur met contractors installing some of the first signs and urged drivers to prepare for the changes coming into force from 1 June 2024. Councillor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: While enforcement against non-compliant vehicles won't begin until 1 June 2024, these signs are a reminder that the changes will soon come into force. By allowing a two-year grace period we wanted to give people plenty of time to prepare for the LEZ. However, with six months to go there's still time, and I'd urge anyone who's eligible to apply for the support finds on offer. Essentially, reducing the most polluting vehicles from the city will benefit everyone. Air pollution harms both our physical and mental health, so the LEZ we will help create a healthier place for everyone, reducing inequalities and making the city centre a more welcoming place. Dona Milne, Director of Public Health, NHS Lothian, added: Reducing air pollution has clear long and short-term health benefits for everyone. Our hope is that improved air quality will also encourage people to take advantage of more sustainable and active ways of travel, such as walking, cycling and public transport, which is beneficial for individuals and communities alike. Some households and small businesses

One of the things I find difficult to understand in a city with low emission zones is why we allow some of the most heavily polluting vehicles onto our city centre.

There’s been a huge debate about the low emissions zones, and everyone had the opportunity to have their say after which the proposals were implemented.

Clean air hasn’t happened overnight. I well remember a friend telling me about a car trip with his mum and dad back to his home just off Leith Walk in 1950s Edinburgh. Such was the pollution in those days that his mum had to open the door to check where the pavement was, so that they could park safely.

We’re much better placed these days. Indeed, Edinburgh hasn’t just dumped the “Old Reekie” tag, our air quality has been completely transformed. In November a survey by Autotrader concluded that Edinburgh had the cleanest air of any city in the UK.

Old cars can’t come into the city without paying for the privilege, but commercial vintage buses face no similar restrictions. I understand why we would want to make vintage cars exempt. After all an occasional day trip by someone in a vintage car is neither here nor there, and they’re lovely to see occasionally.

However, tour buses are commercial enterprises, and they run seven days a week in the city, so the environmental impact won’t be negligible. There are plenty of modern buses on the market that have very efficient engines and there are now plenty of electric buses on the market too. There are plenty of buses that have been converted, so that could happen too.

We all want to see more jobs and benefits from Edinburgh being such a successful tourism destination. But we all want to breathe cleaner air at the same time. We all want to preserve our historic buses and perhaps a historic bus tour should be like a steam train trip, one of those rare treats to be savoured. Surely, it’s time that all commercial tour buses in the city centre operate by the same rules?

Donald Anderson is Director, Playfair Scotland