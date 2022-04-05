Why I will also be cheering on Canada in the World Cup - Angus Robertson

Having waited since 1986 when they last qualified, they have enjoyed tremendous success through the CONCACAF stages to book their place and jump up the FIFA ratings from 72nd in the world to 38th, one place above Scotland.Canada have yet to ever win a match in the World Cup, unlike Scotland, but at least they have qualified already. Our path to success is still alive, but will require defeating celtic cousins Wales and Ukraine, who understandably will be supercharged for victory.