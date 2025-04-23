Why I’m attending the First Minister’s extremism summit - Alex Cole-Hamilton

First Minister John Swinney during a press conference in Bute House, Edinburgh

This week I will participate in a summit convened by the First Minister badged in the correspon-dence I have received as an ‘Initiative to bring Scotland together - democracy and respect’.

Those who have lived through the independence era of Scottish politics might look a little askance at the idea that the nationalists put a premium on bringing Scotland together but I have accepted the invitation in good faith.

I’m old fashioned enough to believe that if the leader of the country invites you to a meeting, it’s polite to go. Although admittedly I did turn down Humza Yousaf when he asked me to Bute House to see if there was a way I could save him from a no confidence vote in the final days of his administration.

Nevertheless, my approach to the summit has been one of caution.

I know that there are many people who feel disaffected with the parties who have run our country at Holyrood and Westminster. The Conservatives, SNP and Labour have all let people down.

Reform are a symptom of that malaise. People feel let down that they cannot get a GP appointment or NHS dentist, that their roads are in a shabby state and their rivers and parks are a mess.

Cynical, opportunistic politicians, influencers and others will seize on struggles and anxieties, point the finger of blame and stir division. I believe the best way to counter that is for Scotland's two governments to govern well and put the issues that people care about first.

That focus on local politics took my party to our best general election result in 100 years and we expect to do well again in the forthcoming English local elections.

There's a lesson here for John Swinney. Listen to the public and focus on what really matters, like access to local healthcare. Nigel Farage has said he is “open to anything” when it comes to replacing the NHS with an insurance-based model. He once said Putin was the world leader he most admires. He has aped Donald Trump. So while I disagree with Farage on almost every level, I could never sign up to an anti-democratic and nakedly self-serving wheeze.

Should Reform have MSPs elected next year, I can’t see us Liberal Democrats voting the same way as them on almost anything. But if they are rightfully elected they deserve to take up their seats and participate in the parliamentary process. It is then incumbent on myself and other progressive parliamentarians to defeat their arguments in open ground. That’s the essence of how our democracy is meant to work.

You don’t combat points of view, however distasteful, by trying to shut them out of democratic debate. Voltaire once said “I disapprove of what you say but will defend to the death your right to say it.” That is the Liberal approach to free speech.

I’m assured by government officials that this week’s summit has been mis-characterised and that instead it will focus on how we protect our democratic processes from disinformation, from interference by hostile actors, on how we combat voter apathy while fostering a greater trust in politics and politicians.

I can sign up to all of that, but I will also be absolutely clear, to defeat Reform, Scotland needs a government who will govern well.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP for Edinburgh Western