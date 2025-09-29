Why I’m standing to help restore our declining fortunes - Jeremy Balfour

Lothian MSP Jeremy Balfour

Those who live in Edinburgh will know that over the past number of years our city has declined. Housing costs have risen while access to GPs has fallen. Traffic has worsened as our roads crumble and securing care packages for loved ones has become harder than ever.

All of this has been happening right on the Scottish Parliament’s doorstep and yet very little if anything is being done about it.

The needs of our capital city are being ignored by the major parties in Holyrood while they play political games and chase cheap headlines.

Edinburgh deserves better. Our city deserves a representative free from party shackles, someone who will unapologetically give voice to local concerns at Holyrood.

That is why I am seeking re-election as an independent candidate for the Edinburgh and Lothians East region.

Edinburgh has always been my home and I am passionate about ensuring that both the city and its surrounding areas thrive.

As Scotland’s modern, metropolitan hub, Edinburgh is in many ways the country’s powerhouse. We should not be watching our infrastructure crumble and our citizens’ quality of life decline.

It should not be too much to ask to see a GP when you need one or to secure a care package that allows our loved ones to live comfortable and dignified lives.

I will stand on a platform that puts the needs of Edinburgh and Lothians East at the forefront, while continuing to fight tirelessly for the rights of disabled people.

I am committed to remaining fiercely independent, working with any party that is willing to deliver for our region.

I will balance compassion with financial responsibility, offering practical solutions on housing, healthcare and social security.

And I will advocate loudly and persistently that the needs of disabled people must no longer be ignored by those in power.

I look forward to engaging with residents throughout the campaign, listening to your priorities and setting out a positive plan that champions our capital and protects the vulnerable.

If you have any issues you would like to raise with me as a constituent, please do not hesitate to get in touch at [email protected].

Independent Lothian MSP​